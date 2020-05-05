Hobbies are something that almost everyone has, and can range from common to very uncommon and can be just about anything. Sports are a much wider hobby, but for 60-year old Richard Strow, he’s found a hobby inside of golf that almost no one in Northwest Ohio can claim.
Growing up on a farm most of his life, Strow currently works as a staff agronomist for Ridgeville Elevator where he helps farmers to figure out their fertilizer plan. In fact, he wasn’t really into golf when he was younger.
“I got started playing golf a little bit later in life. I was in my late 20s when I started playing golf. A company that I went to work for in the mid-80s, they had a day off during the Wood County Fair week where all the employees that wanted to would get together and go play golf on that day off,” he said.
A friend of his would go on to teach him about the game and give him additional lessons. Eventually the game of golf would form into a big hobby for Strow.
A little over a year ago, Strow found a new hobby inside golf. He started to look for and purchase old hickory golf clubs that were over a hundred years old.
Strow buys them, spruces them up and refurbishes them a close to their prior form as possible too. As beautiful as they may be, they aren’t just for looking at.
“For me gathering clubs, I was watching ads on Craigslist, I was watching Facebook Marketplace, I was going to flea markets, I was going to garage sales — wherever I could find someone that had some old hickory shafted clubs that they were trying to sell, I would go and if they were in decent enough condition I would buy them up. I would take them home and see if I could redo them and get them ready to play,” Strow said.
One could believe that the hobby of golf is widespread around the world but being a fan of golf and fan of history don’t always go hand in hand. For Strow, his love of both made hickory golf clubs a match made in heaven.
“I have always enjoyed reading about the history of this country, from basically 1900 on and it just so happened that I picked up a book having to do with Francis Ouimet, who was the first American champion of the U.S. Open. He beat two famous very famous British players at the time even though he was a very young man and I’ve read quite a bit about him. I’ve really enjoyed learning about him and what has come from his life,” Strow said.
While this hobby isn’t very common in this area, Strow still isn’t the first one to pick it up. Seeing his friend Norm Geer’s collection in Bowling Green is what originally piqued Strow’s interest. The two have even gone as far as to put the clubs in action together.
They might be the only two around here hitting hickory clubs, but there is also interest from all over the country as well. There are hickory club golf tournaments in Indiana and Cleveland that Strow says he would like to participate in.
“Nationwide there is a huge number of people that are going back and playing with the hickory clubs. In a lot of ways, it’s a lot like the fellows who do Civil War reenactments. Same kind of philosophy, but there are national organizations for hickory club players,”
The clubs aren’t always for just himself. Strow has found a little bit of profit in refurbishing the clubs.
“There are a couple certain clubs that I’m looking for and watching for all the time, if I were to find one of them it might replace one of the ones that I’ve currently in my bag and then I would sell that one accordingly. That’s how they did it 100 years ago, if a fellow had a driver or a wood that he really liked, he would play with it until he broke it or he found something better and then the one that he had he would sell it or do something else with it,” he said.
No matter what Strow does with the clubs though, he knows that he will always have this hobby, whether it’s playing by himself, or with others.
“For me it’s just in a lot of ways, doing the refinishing and the refitting of these clubs for me is a labor of love and it’s a labor of just enjoyment. The idea that I’m out playing golf that are 100 years old is just mind-boggling, it really is. It would be the same as if you went out to play baseball with a glove that Ty Cobb played with or a bat that Shoeless Joe Jackson played with,” he said.
So while others will continue to buy modern golf clubs and play golf, Strow will do the same. But from time to time he’ll bring out his hickory set, making it look like it’s 1920 all over again.