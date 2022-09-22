Guardians White Sox Baseball

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie applauds as he heads to the dugout after pitching in seven complete innings of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chicago. McKenzie returned for the eighth. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 in eight strong innings as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Wednesday night to move closer to their first American League Central title since 2018.

Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season off Lance Lynn (7-6) on the first pitch of the fourth inning. Kwan is batting .538 (14 for 26) over his last five games.

