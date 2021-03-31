Bowling Green hockey’s Brandon Kruse is on the the All-CHN Second Team.
College Hockey News released the All-CHN Teams for the 2020-21 collegiate hockey season Wednesday.
Kruse was one of three WCHA players named to the list.
The senior tallied a team-high 33 points for the Falcons in the regular season, leading the WCHA as well as being fifth in the country. Kruse also tallied a team-high 22 assists in the regular season, leading the WCHA and coming in at fourth in the nation.
The rest of his stat line saw 11 goals along with one power play goal and a team-best +26. The outing earned him a All-WCHA First Team selection while also being a WCHA Scholar Athlete, WCHA All-Academic on top of being the WCHA Forward of the Month in January. Kruse concluded the season with 142 career points, tied with Andy Gribble for 33rd all-time in program history.