PERRYSBURG – For the last three or four years Matt Kregel has thought about retiring as Perrysburg’s head football coach.
There were other things in his life that he wanted to do with this family, relatives and friends.
Kregel finally made the decision on Thursday to step aside after 15 years as the Yellow Jackets head coach.
“It’s just been an unbelievable experience. Nobody knew, including myself, that it was going to go this well when I took the job and it’s a part of my life. It’s hard to leave. But there is also part of my life I haven’t been able to do,” Kregel said. “I’m just looking forward to being able to fish in the summer time and hang out at the cottage and do some things I haven’t had time to. I’m excited for that.”
During his time as head coach, the Yellow Jackets were 112-48 with six Northern Lakes League titles, including an outright title this season. There were seven playoff experiences, including a state final game in 2015.
With his two oldest daughters getting ready to finish college and the youngest starting her freshman year in high school, it was time to make a move.
“Jen (his wife) and I have some time to do things,” Kregel said. “Friends ask in August, ‘Do you want to go out in the boat with us and do you want to do this or that?’ Plus, we own a cottage and I have never had time to do it.
“I was just waiting for the right time. I really want to do these things and now it’s time. … We are kind of excited to have the down time.”
Kregel’s brother and parents would spend a lot of time in the summer at Coldwater, Michigan, and Matt would only go a few times before starting practices in August.
“I always had to miss out on that because of my job,” he said. “I can enjoy doing some things away from football that I have never really been able to put much time into.
“It’s just a matter of being in my 50s and having that time to still get around and do those things.”
Even with the goal of being able to spend time with family and relaxation, giving up the coaching job was still a very hard decision for Kregel, who was a football player at Bowling Green State University.
“There is always that next group of kids that you really like and regardless of how you approach it, you still feel like you are kind of abandoning that group of kids. That’s the hard part,” he said.
“Some of the parents when I announced it after practice Thursday, told me how hard their sons were taking it, and they didn’t see it coming. It was hard to hear,” he continued. “But there comes a time when I have to make decisions for myself.”
As for the 2021 Yellow Jackets, there are a number of very good players for the new coach.
“That was important for me to know that I wasn’t handing this over. There are coaches over the years that got out because they knew that they weren’t going to have the talent to be as good as they were,” Kregel said.
“That’s not the case here. We have T.J. Takats who got some playing time. I think he is going to be the real deal at quarterback. We have Connor Walendzak who was the best running back in the area as a sophomore. We have some receivers and some linebackers and defensive backs,” he continued. “I think we can be good.”
Kregel will be ready to help the new head coach.
“Hopefully that’s part of the deal. I have talked to our superintendent, principal and athletic director. If the new guy wants to learn my system and how I have done things. I am more than happy to teach it,” he said. “I have coaches who want to stay on and help out who ever comes up next. I am hoping it will be a continuation of that.”
On Friday nights, Kregel will be watching from the end zone, or off to the side.
“I will definitely be there and definitely any help they need I will do it,” he said.
Kregel will continue to teach for several more years at Perrysburg.
“I have never had the opportunity since day one to devote full time to teaching,” he said. “I want to do that. I want to be able to go home at 4 o’clock in the afternoon and mess around in the yard and that kind of thing. I’m looking forward to that.”