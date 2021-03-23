Bowling Green men’s soccer standout Logan Kowalczyk was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Kowalczyk earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career.
Kowalczyk, a native of Pinckney, Michigan (Gahanna [Ohio] Lincoln), had a 2-0-0 record and a goals-against average of 0.00 last week, as the Falcons posted a pair of 1-0 wins on the road. Kowalczyk made three saves in a March 17 victory at West Virginia, then had three more stops in a Sunday win at Northern Illinois.
On the season, Kowalczyk has a GAA of 0.71. In MAC matches, he has a record of 3-1-0 and a GAA of just 0.49, with three shutouts In four conference contests.