TONTOGANY – Next up for the 7-0 Otsego Knights is 5-2 Bucyrus Wynford. The game will be played on Otsego’s field on Saturday.
Last Saturday, the Knights advanced with a 38-6 victory over Marion Pleasant. The Royals posted a 15-2 win over Indian Lake to move on this week’s playoffs.
“At this point, all the teams are good,” Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said. “You are down to the final eight (teams) in the region.”
The Royals have a solid offensive team and also have a strong front four on defense, he noted after watching film the Knights had received from Wynford to scout their opponent.
“They are a spread on offense. They are just like us on offense,” Dzierwa said about Wynford. “They have really nice athletes. It’s one of the more athletic teams we will see all year up to this point.
“They have a wide receiver and a running back that are really, really quick and a really fast quarterback … he is probably the best all-around quarterback we have seen all year running and throwing,” Dzierwa continued. “They are just a real nice solid, well-coached team.”
On defense, Dzierwa said the front four are very strong and very athletic.
“You don’t get a good gauge of who you are playing like Wynford until you see them step on the field,” Dzierwa said. “How fast are they? How big are they? How quick are they?
“Film is tough sometimes in that respect. You can look at a roster and see heights and weights and all that kind of stuff.”
In the win over Pleasant, the Knights put the game away in the second half after a halftime adjustment. The Spartans used man coverage with six defenders on Otsego’s four receivers. The Knights offensive line took advantage of the situation and ran the ball. Trent Leiter rushed for five touchdowns in the victory, including four scores in the second half.
The Knights were also helped by two fumbles by Pleasant and a quick start in the second half on a good kickoff return.
For the season, the Knights are averaging 37.4 points per game while allowing 12.1. Otsego has 2,837 total yards on 364 offensive plays.
For the season, Leiter has 85 carries for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Michael Gonzalez has chipped in with 45 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown and Joseph Dzierwa has 39 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
In the passing game, Joseph Dzierwa is 97-of-154 for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns.
There are four players with double digits in receptions topped by Noah Dzierwa with 30 receptions for 445 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase Helberg, Devin Coon and Brayden Timbo have combined for 54 receptions for 822 yards and nine touchdowns.
“This group of kids as a whole, they have come to practice almost every single day ready to go,” coach Dzierwa said. “Are they all good practices? No. You can’t be perfect, nothing is perfect.
“This group comes with a very good attitude and enthusiasm,” he continued. “I think it really paid off. They are excited because we get another playoff game at home. It’s somebody different we are going to play.”
The Otsego-Wynford winner advances to face the West Salem Northwestern-Ottawa Glandorf winner.