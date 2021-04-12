TONTOGANY — After a 13-0 loss at Anthony Wayne Wednesday, Otsego baseball bounced back in a big way.
The Knights came out swinging against St. Joseph Central Catholic, scoring five runs in the first inning. That would be the difference as Otsego cruised to a 6-2 home-opening victory over the Crimson Streaks.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Knights head coach Chase Welker said. “We started off well and got into a lull. But we got some good pitching and that carried us through.”
Otsego improves to 4-3 on the season.
Senior Noah Dzierwa led the team with two runs and two hits. Six different Knights recorded hits.
The Knights were led in part by a terrific effort from pitcher Joseph Dzierwa. The junior grabbed the win pitching all seven innings. Dzierwa tallied nine strikeouts and allowed two hits, compiling an ERA of 2.00. Despite the performance, Dzierwa saw room for improvement.
“It’s good getting a win, but a lot of things weren’t going, like my curveball. We got to get better at fielding, hitting, all that,” Dzierwa said.
St. Joseph Central Catholic attempted a comeback in the top of the sixth. The Crimson Streaks loaded the bases when Dzierwa balked at the mound, advancing a runner home and making the score read 6-2 Otsego.
“Of all of his outings this year, this is where he’s struggled the most as far as not having a feel for all of his pitches,” Welker said. “Any pitcher can tell you that you’re rarely going to feel great going out there. You find ways to win and get outs. That’s what he did today.”
Dzierwa recovered to retire the side before St. Joe’s could do any more damage. Despite holding the Knights to zero runs in the final five innings, the Crimson Streaks could not overcome their slow start in the first inning.
Otsego continues its home stand Tuesday when they host Wauseon.