BLOOMDALE — Otsego and Elmwood’s softball teams went into Wednesday afternoon’s contest undefeated at 5-0. The two programs clashed in Bloomdale, with the Knights coming out on top.
Lexi North pitched a remarkable game on the afternoon, allowing zero runs and striking seven batters through as many innings.
The win puts Otsego at 6-0 on the season, including 3-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference action. The Royals drop to 5-1 (3-1 NBC).
The Knights opened up the scoring in the top of the first when Eve Serrato tagged up on a Makayla Dingledine fly out. The game would remain quiet until the top of the fifth inning when an Elmwood error allowed Summer Berry and Evelyn Hartman to score.
In the top of the sixth, Otsego added one more run. Serrato connected on a triple which sent Amelia Simpson home.
The Knights return home to face Lake on Friday. The Royals travel to Pemberville on Friday to face the other remaining undefeated NBC team Eastwood.