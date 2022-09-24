ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday.
Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.
The game saw a combined 743 total yards of offense, including 391 by Otsego and 352 by Rossford, but only four touchdowns, including two by each team.
Each team also had 18 first downs, but Rossford had three turnovers to Otsego’s one. An Otsego field goal proved to be the difference.
It was a game of cat and mouse as every time the Knights would score, the Bulldogs would counter with a score, but Rossford was never able to gain a lead.
Otsego quarterback Devin Farley scored on a six-yard run with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter to get on the board first.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams countered by throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Kaden Kirkman with 4:58 left in the half to knot the score at 7-7.
Otsego kicker Austin Williams booted a 24-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the half to put the Knights back up, 10-7.
Farley and Otsego receiver Jack Simpson hooked up for a 78-yard touchdown on a pass play just 27 seconds after the start of the second half.
Williams scored on a one-yard TD run with 2:39 remaining in the third, but the Knights’ defense stiffened and kept the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Farley completed 17-of-25 passes for 263 yards, including seven to Simpson for 151 yards, five to Blake Steele for 43 yards, one to Owen Atkinson covering 41 yards, and three to Kenton Wallace for 28 yards.
Steele also ran for 103 yards on 25 carries and Farley had 25 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Lee Borders had four solo tackles to lead Otsego’s defense and Farley and Brady Nicely had interceptions.
For Rossford, Williams completed 17-of-25 passes for 192 yards, including nine to Kirkman for 113 yards, four to Jake Morrison for 24 yards, and two Luis Rivera for 24 yards.
Williams also completed passes to Dwayne LeFall for 17 yards and Grant Eckel for 14 yards. Williams also ran for 132 yards on 22 carries and Eckel had 28 yards rushing on five attempts.
Eastwood 34, Lake 0
MILLBURY — Eastwood stayed unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 34-0 shutout win at Lake (1-5, 1-2) Friday.
The Eagles had 397 total yards and held the Flyers to 72 as Eastwood running back Bryce DeFalco ran for 204 yards on 20 carries.
Eastwood got on the board in the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Bryce Hesselbart. In the second quarter, DeFalco scored on a five-yard run.
Eastwood exploded for 20 third quarter points on one-yard TD run by Isaac Reynolds, a Case Boos 71-yard interception return, and a two-yard TD run by DeFalco.
Reynolds had 59 yards rushing on seven carries, Boos had 41 yards on four carries, Kevin Lewis had 37 yards on five carries, Hesselbart had 32 yards on four carries, and Andre Lewis had 12 yards on two carries.
At quarterback, Eastwood only threw two passes and completed neither, but Lake quarterback Caleb Tobias completed 6-of-10 passes for 55 yards.
For Lake, Matt Perry caught two passes for 20 yards, David Parsons caught one pass for 14 yards, Anthony Anzaldua and Nathan Wagner both caught eight-yard receptions, and Felipe Garcia had a catch for five yards.
Parsons also ran for 29 yards on seven carries, Joseph Clay had 27 yards rushing on eight carries, and Anzaldua ran for 10 yards on four carries.
Hesselbart led the Eastwood defense with four tackles and five assists, and Brett Bomyea and Anzaldua had five tackles and three assists apiece.
Elmwood 53, Woodmore 0
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood opened a 40-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 53-0 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Woodmore Friday.
Elmwood remains on top of the NBC at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the league, while Woodmore falls to 1-5 and 0-3.
Elmwood senior running back Mason Oliver scored on runs of 4, 5, and 30 yards, and senior Adam Meyer scored on a one-yard run.
Mason Oliver ran for 201 yards on 10 carries, Andrew Traxler had three carries for 39 yards and Brody Reynolds had one carry covering 29 yards.
Senior quarterback Hayden Wickard threw an 8-yard and 20-yard touchdown pass to Mason Mossbarger and a 52-yard TD pass to Alex Arnold.
Wickard completed all six of his passes thrown for 154 yards, and Pierson Parsons was 3-for-4 for 55 yards.
Mossbarger caught three passes for 58 yards, Lex Voska had a catch for 24 yards, Brennan Hiser caught a pass for 20 yards, and Brady Maraches had a 32-yard reception.
Griffin Piper caught a pass for three yards, and Declan Rowe and Mitchel Oliver had catches for 10 yards apiece.
Northwood 53, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY, Ohio — Northwood ran up 351 total yards and held Toledo Area Athletic Conference rival Hilltop to minus-five yards as the Rangers rolled, 53-0.
Northwood is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the TAAC, while Hilltop falls to 1-5 and 0-2.
Montay Coleman was Northwood’s leading rusher with 67 yards rushing on five carries. The Rangers had numerous backs total 294 total yards to Hilltops minus-one, and Northwood had 14 first downs to Hilltop’s one.
For Northwood, Montonio Baker scored on a three-yard run, Mason Smith scored on a two-yard run, and Coleman scored on a two-yard, plus Smith ran for two two-point conversions, Anthony Gomez ran for one to put the Rangers up 24-0.
Baker followed with a one-yard TD run and two-point conversion run, Gomez scored on a 30-yard run, and Brandon Mielke threw a 41-yard TD pass to Garret Hannum.
Nick Reinhart scored on a 20-yard interception return for the Rangers’ final TD, and Zaegan Byington added conversion kicks on the final three scores.