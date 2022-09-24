Rossford Otsego football

Otsego's Blake Steele, middle, runs the ball between a host of Rossford defenders Friday night.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — Otsego rebounded from a tough loss last week to Elmwood to hold off Rossford at Jackson Ferguson Stadium for a 17-14 Knights victory Friday.

Otsego improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 1-2. Three of Rossford’s four losses have been by less than one possession.

