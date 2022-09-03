Otsego Football

Liberty Center's Riley Chapa, left, scores a touchdown past Otsego's defense Friday night.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

TONTOGANY — In the renewal of a long ago cross-river rivalry between Grand Rapids and Liberty Center, Otsego lost 9-0 at home against visiting the LC Tigers Friday.

Both teams came into the match with undefeated 2-0 records, and the rowdy stands at “the Castle” in Tontogany cheered on their Knights before they begin play to defend their Northern Buckeye Conference championship.

