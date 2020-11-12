TONTOGANY – Three months ago Ohio high school football was in limbo.
Now the final four teams in the seven divisions are getting ready to play state semifinal games this weekend.
On Saturday the 10-0 Otsego Knights will travel to Parma Byers Field to face Kirtland (9-0) in a Division V semifinal. The Knights last played in a state semifinal in 1981.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to play football to start with,” said Noah Dzierwa, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Knights. “It’s crazy. We are taking every practice like it’s our last and I think that has played a big part in our role right now.”
Not knowing if there would be a season, the players did work out in the summer.
“We just all came out here in summer lifting. We worked our butts off, and it’s paying off,” senior Cade Limes, an offensive and defensive tackle, said. “We are really stoked to be here.
“We did not know what the year was going to bring,” he added. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a season.”
Noah Dzierwa’s father, Matt, is the Knights head coach. Noah’s younger brother, Joseph, is the starting quarterback.
“Noah is a very good leader. I think that’s his strongest point. He is a positive person,” coach Dzierwa said.
“Besides being a wide receiver and defense back he understands the game. He understands what’s going on and he understands other people.”
“It’s been a special year,” Noah said about having his father and brother with the team. “It’s been crazy.”
Noah is one of three team captains along with Limes and Michael Gonzalez. Noah calls the defensive plays for the secondary, Limes heads the defensive line and Gonzalez works with linebackers.
“We are all kind of vocal leaders out there,” Noah said. “I am sure we don’t get burned over the top.”
“Cade has been a very good leader throughout the year,” coach Dzierwa said. “Most of the time he is the best player on the football field, I think the way he plays on both offense and defense, he plays unbelievably hard, and he’s goes non-stop.”
Limes enjoys defense the most.
“I like playing defense because I can just fly around and not have to worry about what responsibility I have about blocking someone. I can just hit the gap and go,” Limes said.
It’s been an exciting season for the Knights, winning the outright Northern Buckeye Conference championship and then winning four playoff games on their home field. The Knights earned the state semifinal berth with a 31-21 win over NBC foe Eastwood on Saturday.
“It’s just wonderful to see all the community members, all our classmates and teachers; they are all there for us,” Noah said.
“Even though the community can’t be here because we were allowed a certain amount of people, we can just feel everyone around us,” Limes said. “Somebody who knows you are on the football team, they just congratulate you. As they roll in the community, they fully support us.”
It’s going to be a tough game for the Knights after playing the four home games. Kirtland is a five-time champion and has won 39 straight games.
“Of course, it’s a long bus ride but I think we have so many seniors we can adjust pretty well. I think that’s part of the reason that we have been so successful. At halftime we have been able to adjust,” Noah said. “It’s been like a family out here. … Regardless win or lose it’s been a great experience this year.
“They (Kirtland) are very well-coached and they have some really good players,” he added. “I am excited and ready.”
“We just go day-to-day, play our hardest. We never know when it’s going to be our last (game),” Limes said. “They are really good, but anything can happen.
“This is great, being a senior and being able to go to the state championship and play more games than we ever thought we could play … that’s amazing.”