TONTOGANY – After an outstanding offensive performance last Friday, Otsego was voted ninth in Division V of the state-wide Associated Press poll.
Otsego had over 600 yards in total offense in a 59-28 win over Rossford.
“The offense played awesome Friday night. On defense, we corrected some things at halftime and made some adjustments,” head coach Matt Dzierwa said about the Rossford game.
Quarterback Joseph Dzierwa was 21-of-25 passing for 405 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran six times for 45 yards and a TD.
Wide receiver Noah Dzierwa had 10 receptions for 197 yards and two scores. Running back Trent Leiter had 29 carries for 151 yards and two TDs, including one score on an 85-yard run.
“We were clicking no doubt after it. The offensive line was doing a real nice job protecting and also blocking for Trent,” coach Dzierwa said. “It’s a confidence thing. They got more and more confidence. They just really put it together.”
And while it’s a nice honor to be voted No. 9 for the 5-0 Knights, coach Dzierwa is focused on getting the team ready for this Friday’s contest against Fostoria.
With a victory over the Redmen, the Knights will secure the outright Northern Buckeye Conference championship.
Otsego’s last league title was a three-way finish at 6-1 with Eastwood and Elmwood in the Suburban Lakes League in 2005.
“Now we start from scratch as Fostoria (0-5) have some really nice athletes especially at quarterback,” Dzierwa said about senior Dominique Settles. “I think he was second-team all-league last year, and he is athletic as all get out. He can run, and he can throw. He’s scary back there, and he poses a problem for us.
“He’s a nice running quarterback when he runs and scrambles. We have got our hands full, there is no doubt about it.”
In 2019 Settles finished with 2,009 yards and 17 touchdowns throwing the ball while rushing for 649 yards and five TDs.
Currently the Knights are scheduled to finish the seven-game NBC season with a matchup at Elmwood in week 9. That could be moved to week 10 depending on what happens during the playoffs which start next week.
“That game does not count for the league title,” coach Dzierwa said about the Elmwood game.
The coaches throughout the state have been voting for the playoffs and the first round will be announced Thursday.
In Division V, there are 24 teams in Region 18 and 25% of those teams are in the NBC – Otsego, Eastwood, Elmwood, Lake, Genoa and Fostoria.
“It’s there and the kids know it. They have worked hard to get to this point,” coach Dzierwa said. “The unknown on this is we don’t know where we are going to be, how high we are seeded and how other people voted for you.
“We could easily draw (an NBC team) in the first round or the second round,” he continued. “There is a pretty good chance we are going to play each other sometime at some point … it’s the luck of the draw.”