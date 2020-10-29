TONTOGANY – The Otsego Knights are going into uncharted territory in the Division V football playoffs.
The Knights (8-0) host Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) Saturday in their third playoff home game. Otsego was seventh in the final Division V statewide Associated Press poll.
“It’s a crazy situation. It’s our third playoff game at home. That’s unheard of from everything that has been in the past,” Otsego head coach Matt Dzierwa said about the homefield advantage. “It’s great for our kids and it’s great for the fans. It’s a great atmosphere too, even though we are allowing only 400 people in our stadium. You can definitely tell it’s a lot different from a regular season game.
“When you bring in another opponent that is not used to the NBC (Northern Buckeye Conference), it gives a little more atmosphere in the place,” he continued. “It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully we can keep this thing going.”
With their success this season, it’s all about team first for the Knights.
“We expect that out of everybody that team should come first and most of the kids have bought into that,” Dzierwa said. “That’s one of the reasons that these kids like each other. They get along and they work hard and doing what we are doing right now. They put the team first.
“We are pretty fortunate that we have these kids believing in the whole team concept. It’s a great thing to see, it really is … It’s fun to walk out to practice and know what we have out there. It’s a lot of fun.”
In the first two playoff games, the Knights have combined for 89 points while allowing only 20.
“The first game with Marion Pleasant was very close at halftime, 14-10. The first drive we had in the second half kind of put things away a little bit for us momentum wise,” Dzierwa said. “What happened last Saturday (against Wynford), it just kind of steam rolled on them a little bit. We had a lot of momentum that went our way. It took the air out of it for them.”
Now the Knights have an opponent with seven wins this year.
“You can definitely tell from watching on film on how well they are coached. They are extremely disciplined with what they do, and they have some really nice football players especially up front,” Dzierwa said about O-G.
“They are a little bit more run-heavy. They have a nice running back and a nice H-back. It’s similar to what we do. They have a really fast wide receiver, he’s pretty impressive on film. Their front five guys are pretty good-looking linemen,” he continued. “On defense, they run to the football very well, and they are disciplined. Their front three or four linemen on defense are very good. They are the same guys that have to play on offense.”
The Otsego-Ottawa-Glandorf winner will advance to play the Eastwood-Richwood North Union winner on Nov. 7.