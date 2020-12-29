Otsego left Bowling Green with a win Tuesday night, defeating the Bobcats 42-41. The Knights won thanks in part to the late-game heroics of Ryan Gray, whose layup with 13 seconds left in regulation proved the final bucket of the evening.
“Our kids showed some resilience tonight,” Otsego head coach Jim Bostdorff said. “Happy to get the win. It seemed like we missed a lot of layups too, but happy to get the win here.”
The Knights improve to 4-2 on the season, while Bowling Green drops to 2-4.
“Otsego played a really good game. Credit them for really battling on both ends of the floor,” Bobcats head coach Marshall Headley said.
Leading the offense for Bowling Green was Ryan Jackson, who finished with 15 points, including three triples. Jackson also recorded four rebounds and two steals.
Eli Brown and Brock Hastings were also terrific from deep, combining for five triples and 17 points total.
Critical for Otsego were Joseph Dzierwa and Ryan Dennis, who combined for 24 points and 10 rebounds. Dzierwa hit four triples in the game, three of which were in the second half. Notably, Dennis’ nine points and four rebounds came off the bench. Dennis’ boards took away multiple opportunities from the Bobcats.
“He’s been really good for us all year,” Bostdorff said.
The game was notable for its three-point shooting. The two teams combined for 14 triples. There was a nine-minute stretch in the third and fourth quarters where eight of the 10 field goals made were from beyond the arc.
The Knights began the game down early as a result of a 7-0 Bobcat run. Otsego responded with a 9-0 run of their own. A back and forth ensued, and Bowling Green went into the half up five.
The teams were tied at 31 with more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter when the Knights began to pull away, leading by as much as six with just more than two minutes left in the contest.
An Eli Brown triple reclaimed the lead 41-40 with 51 seconds left in the quarter. Otsego called a timeout. The resulting play was Gray using the backboard and finding the game-winning field goal.
“It feels amazing,” Gray said. “Losing to Rossford and Evergreen (earlier this season), it’s good to have a big win against Bowling Green.”
The Bobcats’ three-point shot attempt on the other end was off the mark, and the Knights walked away with the victory.