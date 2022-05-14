OTSEGO 1, EASTWOOD 0
TONTOGANY — In a key Northern Buckeye Conference game, Otsego pitchers Joseph Dzierwa and Gabe Kelly combined to shut out Eastwood, 1-0, handing the Eagles their first loss Friday.
Dzierwa, struck out five and walked one, allowing four hits and no runs over 5.1 innings.
Kelly closed the final 1.2 innings, striking out two, walking none and allowing one hit in recording the win.
Tyler O’Brien scored the winning run for the Knights in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI by Jaxon Jeremy.
Until that point, Eastwood pitcher Lake Boos had held the Knights scoreless. He struck out 11, walked four, and allowed two hits and one run.
O’Brien and Jeremy had the Knight’s only hits, but both were doubles. Blake Steele had a stolen base and Jared Crozier reached after getting hit by a pitch.
For state-ranked Eastwood (20-1 overall, 10-1 NBC), Case Boos went 2-for-3 and he had three stolen bases. Dylan Hoffman doubled, and Isaac Cherry and Jackson Bauer had base hits for the Eagles.
Andrew Badenhop had a sacrifice bunt and both catchers, Otsego’s O’Brien and Eastwood’s Andrew Arntson, threw out one base runner trying to steal.
LAKE 18, WOODMORE 2
WOODVILLE — Richie Hayward and Caleb Tobias combined to a pitch a two-hit shutout as the Lake routed Woodmore, 18-0, in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball Friday.
Hayward struck out two, walked one and allowed two hits over three innings and Tobias struck out three, walked none and did not allow a hit over the final two innings to lead Lake’s 18-hit attack.
Cam Hoffman went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, Michael Tolles went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Conner Moore, had a home run, two RBI, walked twice and scored twice.
Matt Perry was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Hayward was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Drew Tajblik was 2-for-2.
Andrew Kelly doubled, and Aiden Young, Keagon Henry and Steven Wymer had base hits for Lake.
Henry and Noah Robie had sacrifice flies and Tajblik had a stolen base.
PERRYSBURG 10, MAUMEE 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg pitcher Matt Hubbard pitched a complete game two-hitter as the Yellow Jackets defeated Maumee, 10-0, in a Northern Lakes League tilt Friday.
Hubbard struck out three and walked three, throwing 85 pitches over six innings, including 51 for strikes. He faced 23 batters.
At the plate, Kyle Gagich was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Hubbard, Ryan Thompson and Jack Losee hit doubles.
Will Rettig, Connor Trzcinski, A.J. Bernthisel, Guillermo Materan, and Max Heltzel had base hits for Perrysburg, which has a one game lead for sole possession of first place in the NLL.
Ben Robeson, who was hit by a pitch twice, had two stolen bases and Connor Walendzak, Matt Gast, Thompson, Gagich, and Bernthisel had one SB each.
T.J. Takats was also hit by a pitch and Bernthisel, Heltzel, and Abram Hire had sacrifice flies.
Sam Archambeau and Ethan Kujawa had base hits for the Panthers, and Michael Dembski took the loss on the hill.
ROSSFORD 13, TOLEDO BOWSHER 3
ROSSFORD—Rossford scored seven runs in the second inning on its way to cruising to a 13-3 non-league win over Toledo Bowsher Friday.
Logan Walder got the win, striking out five, walking four, allowing two hits and three runs, but just one was earned.
Landon Reiter was 2-for-3 with a double, Seth Walters had a double, and Trent Bachmayer, Alex Williams, and Jacob Tuczynski had base hits for the Bulldogs, which only needed six hits.
Rossford took advantage of five walks, six stolen bases, and three Blue Racer errors, ending the game by mercy rule after five innings.
Reiter and Kaidyn Herrick had two stolen bases apiece and Bachmayer and Williams had one each.
Bachmayer and Brandon Swope also reached after getting hit by a pitch, and Herrick and Williams had sacrifice flies.
OTSEGO 8, LIBERTY CENTER 0
TONTOGANY—Otsego softball advances to the Division III district tournament at Holland after shutting out Liberty Center Friday, 8-0.
Otsego senior Lexi North, who will pitch at Mercyhurst University next year, struck out 13, walked none and allowed just one hit over seven innings.
North threw 91 pitches, including 68 for strikes. She got two groundouts, five fly outs and faced 23 batters, tossing 18 first pitch strikes.
The game was scoreless entering the third inning, but Otsego scored in every inning after that.
At the plate, Summer Berry was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Riley Rowe was 2-for-3 with a double, and Evelyn Rider was 2-for-3.
Moira Yaney had a triple, Ashtyn Gregory doubled, and North, Makayla Dingledine, and Riley Miller had base hits for the Knights.
Rowe had a sacrifice bunt and Berry and Dingledine had stolen bases.