PEMBERVILLE — Otsego softball’s Eve Serrato hit two home runs in a 12-1 run rule victory for the Knights over Eastwood Wednesday evening.
It is Serrato’s second multi-home run game against Eastwood this season, as she hit three against the Eagles back on April 19.
The Knights are now 16-2, 10-0 NBC with the win. Eastwood is 17-6, 9-4 NBC with the loss. Otsego holds possession of first place in the NBC by two games, while the Eagles are in third place.
Much like the earlier contest between these two teams, Otsego jumped on the scoreboard early and often, notching six runs in the first two innings.
In the circle, Otsego’s Lexi North was composed as she only gave up one run in six innings of work on eight hits and eight strikeouts. North also went deep in the game as well.
It was Serrato’s first home run, followed by North’s big fly, that broke the game open to a 6-0 lead in that second inning.
Cassi Kieper was in the circle for the Eagles, and she kept the Knights’ bats quiet in the third inning, but they woke up again in the fourth, with Araha Burgy getting a three-RBI triple to make the lead 9-0.
The Eagles got one back in the fifth inning off a fielder’s choice, but Serrato’s second home run and a North RBI triple in the sixth proved to be too much for the Eagles as the game ended in six.
Kieper received the loss in the circle going all six innings and giving up 12 runs (seven earned) on eight hits while striking out 13 and walking four.
At the plate, North and Serrato were the only two players with multi-hits for Otsego but Araha Burgy was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Makayla Dingledine was also 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Serrato went 2-for-4, crossing the plate four times while driving in three runs. North was 2-for-3, driving in three runs while crossing the plate three times herself.
The Eagles had three players with multi-hit games as Delaney Maynard and Kaitlyn Luidhardt each went 2-for-3 while Lily Escobedo went 2-for-2. Maynard was the lone player to cross the plate in the game for the Eagles.
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Eastwood travels to Lake while Otsego plays Fostoria at home. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. start time.