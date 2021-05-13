Otsego’s Makayla Dingledine, right, taps gloves with Evelyn Rider during the fifth inning of a softball game against Genoa Wednesday evening at Otsego High School. The Knights won the game 8-0, closing out league play with a prefect record of 14-0, earning them the NBC league title. Otsego begins their OHSAA Div. III tournament run Friday at home against Tinora.
