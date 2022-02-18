Perrysburg senior Kannon Klusmeyer and Bowling Green senior Ryan Jackson are first team All-Northern Lakes League selections.
They are joined by Sylvania Northview senior Sean Craig, who is the Player of the Year, Napoleon senior Josh Mack, Northview senior Kasey Hunt and Sylvania Southview senior Sean Millington.
Perrysburg senior Joey Bohman and junior Matt Watkins are second team All-NLL. BG junior Jabari Conway is third team.
Perrysburg senior Katie Sims and freshman Chloe Kilbride are second team All-NLL and Perrysburg sophomore Wrigley Takats is third team.
All-NLL first team picks include Napoleon senior Emma Pedroza, Springfield junior Kendall Carruthers, Anthony Wayne freshman Elise Bender, Northview senior Madi Michaelson, Southview junior Paige Brown and Springfield sophomore Gretchen Sigman.
AW (17-5, 12-2) won the girls league title, followed by Springfield (17-4, 11-3), Napoleon (17-5, 10-4), Northview (15-7, 9-5), Perrysburg (11-11, 7-7), Southview (8-14, 5-9), BG (5-16, 2-12) and Maumee (3-19, 0-14).
Perrysburg’s Tomalak, BG’s Alfaro first team All-NLL bowlers
Perrysburg senior Daniel Tomalak and Bowling Green senior Linda Alfaro are first team All-Northern Lakes League selections.
Alfaro is joined on the boys first team by Springfield senior Samuel Cubberly, Napoleon sophomore Riley Ehlers, Springfield sophomore Dallas Allen and Napoleon senior Jacob Hull.
Perrysburg seniors Ryan Ulrich and Eric Zinn are second team. Perrysburg senior George Stamos and junior Douglas Husted are third team.
Springfield won the league tournament, followed by Napoleon, Maumee, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne and BG.
However, Napoleon finished 10-0 in dual meets and won the league championship 41 points, followed by Springfield (6-4, 35 points), Perrysburg (5-5, 25), Maumee (3-6, 24), AW (4-5, 20) and BG (1-9, 11).
Alfaro is joined on the girls first team by four Napoleon bowlers, sophomore Carlee Hohenbrink and seniors Jalin Ruple, Spencer Schwaiger and Ella Fox.
BG senior Catherine Myers and Perrysburg sophomore Mackenzie Wozniak are second team. Perrysburg sophomore Karli Courtney and freshman Julia Gahn are third team.
Napoleon won the tournament and regular season championship, finishing at 8-0 with 40 points, followed by Perrysburg (4-4, 29), Springfield (5-3, 28), BG (3-5, 21) and AW (0-7, 12).
Kincaid leads Yellow Jackets to NLL championship
NLL GYMNASTICS
Perrysburg won the Northern Lakes League gymnastics meet, scoring 140.775 points to defeat second place Anthony Wayne (136.275).
Perrysburg sophomore Ava Kincaid was named NLL Gymnast of the Year.
Sylvania Northview (133.25) finished third, followed by Maumee (128.9). Napoleon and Springfield competed but did not have a full team.
Kincaid was joined on the All-NLL first team by three other Perrysburg gymnasts, junior Emma Palmer, sophomore Grace Helton and junior Raegan Ruhle.
Other first team selections were AW junior Emily Liskai and senior Hannah Chen and Northview sophomore Olivia Moriarty.
Perrysburg junior Kara Lintner and senior Anna Miller are third team.
Perrysburg sends 21 to district swimming
DISTRICT SWIMMING QUALIFIERS
Perrysburg has nine boys and 12 girls qualifying to this weekend’s Division I district swimming and diving meet at Bowling Green State University’s Student Recreation Center.
At the Division I girls sectional meet in Fremont, Perrysburg junior Haley Gano won two events and senior Julia Beer won one event.
Bowling Green has six girls who qualified for the D-I meet and five boys who qualified for the D-II meet, and Eastwood has five boys and two girls competing at the D-II meet.
Perrysburg boys qualifiers include sophomore Joshua Danforth (23.88) in the 50 freestyle, junior Steven Green (51.21) in the 100 freestyle, and junior John Majerus (1:49.88), sophomore Ewan Fisher (1:52.64) and senior Jack Burke (1:58.29) in the 200 freestyle.
Fisher (5:08.59), Burke (5:14.11) and sophomore Seth Merriman (5:16.97) qualified in the 500 freestyle and Green (53.63) and sophomore Fernando Garcia (1:00.52) qualified in the 100 backstroke.
Merriman (1:05.17) and Danforth (1:06.28) qualified in the 100 breaststroke, along with Perrysburg’s 200 freestyle relay (1:33.94), 400 freestyle relay (3:47.5) and 200 medley relay (1:42.85).
Perrysburg girls include senior Jenna Rettig (26.08) and freshman Claire Gerken in the 50 freestyle and freshman Natalie Sanders (54.11) and Gerken (58.26) in the 100 freestyle.
Sanders (1:57.99) and sophomore Kylie Randolph (2:04.29) qualified in the 200 freestyle and sophomores Sylvia Freeman (5:36.14) and Maggie Merriman (5:50.07) in the 500 freestyle.
In the 100 backstroke, Gano (59.56), Beer (1:00.04), Freeman (1:04.02) and Rettig (1:04.8) qualified.
Perrysburg senior Aubrey Green (1:11.78) and Randolph (1:12.47) advanced to the 100 backstroke and Beer (1:00.3) and senior Anna Luscombe (1:03.2) qualified in the 100 butterfly.
Beer won the 100 butterfly sectional championship by defeating second place Anthony Wayne junior Allie Barasch (1:00.79) by les than half a second.
Gano (2:12.46), Merriman (2:27.53) and freshman Katerine Cromly (2:28.16) qualified in the 200 intermediate medley.
Gano won a sectional championship in the event at Fremont last week by defeating Sylvania Northview senior Sammi Briggs (2:19.66) by nearly seven seconds and has the best time going into the district meet.
Gano also won the 100 backstroke, beating second place Fremont Ross sophomore Channing Stevenson (59.92) by over two seconds.
In addition, Perrysburg’s 200 freestyle relay (1:42.44), 400 freestyle relay (3:41.01) and 200 medley relay (1:50.75) teams advanced.
BG girls include Ella Billiot (100 breaststroke), Brynna Gaines (200 freestyle), Ela Ostrowski (500 freestyle), Maggie Layne (200 intermediate medley, 100 breaststroke), Kennedy Keefe (relay).
In addition, the Bobcats are sending the 200-medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams that also include Kennedy Keefe and Hannah Mathey.
The BG boys qualifiers are Alex Xu (100 fly, 100 backstroke), Aiden Hildebrand (100 backstroke), Dillon O’Connell (500 freestyle), Alex Alvarez-Munoz (100 freestyle), Aaron Mejiritski (200 IM) and the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Eastwood boys qualifiers are A.J. O’Brien (500 freestyle), Calvin Price (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Jasper Price (100 backstroke), Eric Sander (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Ian Sander (200 IM, 500 freestyle), and the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Eastwood girls include Mary Musteric (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Emily O’Brien (200 IM, 500 freestyle).