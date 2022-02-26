GENOA — Perrysburg boys basketball got four players into double figures en route to defeating Toledo St. Francis, 66-46, in a Division I sectional final Saturday.
Junior Matt Watkins scored 16, junior Andrew Hunt 12, senior Kannon Klusmeyer had a double-double 11 points and 13 assists, and senior Luke Manges scored 11 for the Yellow Jackets.
Sophomore Austin Shultz scored nine, junior Avery Hunt scored five and senior Joey Bohman added two points for the Yellow Jackets.
Perrysburg (19-3) advances to take on Findlay (18-5), which defeated Anthony Wayne (10-14), 77-47, Saturday, in a district semifinal at Lake High School Thursday, with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.
St. Francis finishes 4-19. Noah Kuh led the Knights with 15 points, Ethan Meyer scored nine, Te’Lir Sanders scored eight and Jameson Heck scored five points.
Elvis Syroka scored four points, Riche Dixon and Mateo Gomez-Castro scored two apiece and Jacob Ball added one point for the Knights.