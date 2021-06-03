The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will welcome back Katie Kidwell and Kerstie Shaw for the 2021 season. Both have selected to use their extra year of eligibility to return to the Falcons.
This will mark the fifth season with Bowling Green for both, previously accomplishing three regular season MAC titles, one MAC Tournament Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“We are thrilled that Katie and Kerstie have decided to use their extra year of eligibility and stay for another season with us. They are loved and respected teammates, and their leadership on and off the court is invaluable. I feel fortunate that our journey together continues for a little longer because they make everyone around them better” said head coach Danijela Tomic.
“Coming back for a fifth year means so much to me because I have an opportunity to continue my journey with such a successful program and an amazing group of women. I am so grateful and fortunate that this opportunity was given to me and that I still have a chance to improve my skills even more. I’m so excited for this upcoming season.” Kidwell said.
Kidwell, a native of Watseka, Illinois, concluded the 2021 season with 440 career block assists, second in program history and just four shy of the all-time record. Kidwell also ended the year with 504 career total blocks, fourth in program history, needing 66 to move to the top of the program’s list for the statistic.
During the 2020-21 season, Kidwell paced the Falcons in total blocks, recording 94 over 83 sets played, tied for 17th in the nation. Kidwell also landed 154 kills during the past season, fourth on the team, including a season-high 17 against Kent State.
A native of Brazil, Indiana, Shaw returns after playing in 20 matches for Bowling Green during 2020-21. Over her four seasons with BGSU Shaw has landed 33 aces, including 18 during the 2019 season. She also added 325 digs to her career stat line with a career-high 215 in 2019.
“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to return to BGVB for another year. Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed about playing college volleyball, and I’m so excited to keep the dream going a little longer. This program and the people it’s made up of are so special and I’m so grateful and happy to have another year with my teammates and coaches” Shaw said.