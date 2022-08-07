NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick got his groove back, fittingly at one of his favorite tracks.

Harvick ended a 65- race winless drought that lasted nearly two years with his sixth victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0