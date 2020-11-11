After playing to a 10-10 tie for the first quarter, Kent State exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 62-24 win over Bowling Green Tuesday evening.
“I told our team we have got a ton of work, obviously,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “We need to clean up the penalties. We have to control the things that we can control.
“We have to chip at it every single day. I told the kids that the weight room is probably the most important thing right now,” he added. ‘We have got a lot to work on.”
Freshman Terion Stewart was a bright spot for the Falcons, rushing for 164 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He scored on runs of 1 and 69 yards.
“We know that he is going to be a very, very good back. We are really excited about him,” Loeffler said. “We knew he was going to get some playing time today. There is a lot that he needs to learn, but he has some really good instincts.
“You are going to see some sparks from some of these young players … some exciting things.”
Defensively, Kholbe Coleman had 15 total tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
The Falcons did put together of 365 total yards, but were only 6-of-20, passing for 105 yards.
Kent State scored first on a 10-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-one 2:23 in the first quarter. Isaiah McKoy caught the pass from Dustin Crum and Matt Trickett kicked the PAT.
The Falcons scored just 1:23 later on a 29-yard field goal from Nate Needham to make it 7-3.
Trickett kicked a 39-yard field goal with 5:40 left in the quarter to give KSU a 10-3 lead.
The Falcons responded with a seven-play drive capped by a 2-yard TD run from quarterback Matt McDonald. Needham’s PAT tied the score at 10 with 2:54 remaining in the quarter.
In the second quarter Kent State was in full command. Crum threw three touchdown passes. Ja’Shaun Poke scored on receptions of 16 and 55 yards. McKoy scored his second TD on a 32-yard pass from Crum. Marquez Cooper scored on a 2-yard run. Trickett was 4-of-4 on PATs and it was 38-10 at the half.
The Golden Flashes scored one touchdown in the third quarter on a 3-run run by Cooper. Trickett’s PAT gave Kent State a 45-10 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Trickett kicked a 22-yard field goal, three seconds into the quarter, for a 49-10 lead.
The Falcons responded with a good drive ending in a 1-yard touchdown run by Stewart with 9:31 remaining. Needham kicked the PAT to make it 48-17. On the 11-play drive, Stewart gained 47 yards on eight carries
Kent State answered with a 15-yard run from Collin Schlee and Trickett’s PAT, with 6:10 remaining for a 55-17 lead.
The Golden Flashes closed out the scoring on a 25-yard TD pass from Schlee to Isaiah Wooden and Trickett’s PAT gave them a 62-17 lead.
The Falcons got a 69-run from Stewart for a touchdown with 41 seconds remaining. Needham kicked the PAT to make it 62-24.
“Things aren’t easy and they are not going to be easy. We have to keep finding the ways to add some victories,” Loeffler said.
The Golden Flashes rolled up 667 yards on 93 plays.
Crum was 18-of-27 passing for 271 yards and four touchdowns. McKoy had six receptions for 74 yards and two TDS and Poke added two touchdowns on five receptions for 80 yards, including a 55-yard score.
Bryan Bradford had 13 carries for 113 yards for KSU.
“You just have to keep going. … You have to enjoy finding a way to improve,” Loeffler said. “That’s the only thing that you can do. You have to have a great attitude. You have to keep chipping along and you have to keep fighting.
“You have got to be positive on things that are positive and address the things that aren’t,” he continued. “Right now it’s a difficult time. It’s not easy and we know it.”
NOTES: Last season Kent State beat the Falcons, 62-20 … The Falcons had 12 penalties for 81 yards … Kent State head coach Sean Lewis was an offensive coordinator for the Falcons under Dino Babers … Matt Johnson, a former BGSU quarterback, is the running backs coach for Kent State … Andrew Clair, a BG running back, was injured in the Toledo game and did not play against KSU along with starting defensive end Karl Brooks and backup quarterback LaBronz Davis … Bowling Green hosts Buffalo next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
KENT STATE 62, BGSU 25
Kent State 10 28 7 17 -- 62
Bowling Green … 10 0 0 14 -- 24
KS -- McKoy, 10 pass from Crum (Trickett kick)
BG – Needham, 29 field goal
KS – Trickett, 39 field goal
BG – McDonald, 2 run (Needham kick)
KS – Poke, 16 pass from Crum (Trickett kick)
KS – McKoy, 32 pass from Crum (Trickett kick)
KS – Cooper, 2 run (Trickett kick)
KS – Poke, 55 pass from Crum (Trickett kick)
KS – Cooper, 3 run (Trickett kick)
KS – Trickett, 22 field goal
BG – Stewart, 1 run (Needham kick)
KS – Schlee, 15 run (Trickett kick)
KS – Wooden, 25 pass from Schlee (Trickett kick)
BG – Stewart, 69 run (Needham kicked)