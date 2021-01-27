KENT – The implosion continues for the Bowling Green men’s basketball team.
The Falcons got off to a very good start this season, winning nine of their first 11 games.
On Wednesday — even with scoring 91 points — it wasn’t enough as Kent State posted a 96-91 victory.
Bowling Green has now lost four of their last five games and falls to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Kent State is 8-4, 5-3.
“We played extremely hard. We competed from start to finish. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game. We just didn’t get those stops at the end that we needed in order to get over the hump,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “My guys did a really good job of fighting. We competed. This is what I want to see from here on out.
“This was a hard one, because we competed so hard and I wanted this one bad, but they all don’t fall our way,” he added.
Bowling Green held a 43-41 lead at halftime, but the Golden Flashes out-scored BG 55-48 in the second 20 minutes to get the victory.
The game was tied at 59 on a layup from BG’s Jacob Washington with 14:25 to play.
Kent State’s Michael Nuga then drilled a 3-pointers with 13:28 remaining and the Golden Flashes never trailed.
BG freshman Josiah Fulcher hit a 3-pointer with 3:38 left to pull to within 84-83, but Kent State out-scored the Falcons 12-8 the rest of the way to secure the win.
Danny Pippen was the main offensive weapon for the Golden Flashes, scoring 34 points and adding 11 rebounds coming off the bench. Pippen was 6-of-10 on 2-pointers, 5-of-9 on 3-pointers, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.
“Pippen was great. He was really good. He won the game for those guys,” Huger said.
Fulcher came off the bench to score 23 points for the Falcons. Justin Turner scored 22 points and had eight rebounds and four assists. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.
“He played really well and he defended really well. That’s what I was most impressed with was how well he defended,” Huger said about Fulcher.
NOTES: Bowling Green plays Toledo at the Stroh Center Saturday with a 5 p.m. start … BG held a 44-30 edge in the paint and a 17-12 advantage in second chance points, but Kent State held a 23-10 edge on fast-breaks on 46-31 on scoring off the bench …. Washington and Trey Diggs each made their first starts of the season for the Falcons.
Kent State 96, BGSU 91
BGSU
Washington, 2-3—7; Diggs, 1-2-0—8; Plowden, 5-3-0—19; J. Turner, 7-1-5—22; Metheny, 2-0—4; Young, 1-1—3; Fulcher, 6-3-2—23; C. Turner, 1-1-0—5. TOTALS: 25-10-11-91.
Kent State
Beck, 1-2-3—11; Hamilton, 2-2—6; Nuga, 6-1-1—16; Santiago, 1-4-0—14; Hernandez, 1-1—3; Pippen, 6-5-7—34; Jordan, 0-1-0—3; Jacobs, 2-3—7 O’Neal, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 20-13-17—96.