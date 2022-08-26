BGSU Volleyball

File. BG's Katelyn Meyer spikes the ball.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will open the 2022 campaign at the Tennessee Classic before returning home to the Stroh Center for the Falcon Invitational, beginning Sept. 1.

The Falcons enter the 2022 season with a roster of 16 players, including three newcomers. In Tennessee, BGSU will face Purdue, Loyola Chicago, and the host Volunteers.

