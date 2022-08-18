LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Players from Saudi-funded LIV Golf who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour will be waiting nearly 16 months for the case to go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Thursday set the trial for Jan. 8, 2024.

0
0
0
0
0