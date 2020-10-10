TONTOGANY — As a student in high school, volleyball was not on the list of sports for Cheryl Jones.
Instead she played basketball for four years, as the only freshman to make varsity, and ran track for four years.
After starting her college studies at Defiance College and then finishing at Bowling Green State University, Jones was ready to be a teacher. Being a volleyball coach was not on her radar at that time.
That changed after William Hale, who at the time was the principal at Grand Rapids Junior High, suggested that Jones would be a good volleyball coach.
“Volleyball was the last thing that I thought I would ever be coaching,” Jones said. “He is truly the one who got me started in volleyball.
As a student at Defiance College, she watched volleyball and thought, “it was a neat, exciting sport.”
Jones ended up coaching the sport for over three decades, with the last 33 years as the head coach at Otsego High School. She retired from coaching after the 2019 season.
Before becoming the head coach, she coached in both the Elmwood and Otsego school districts, at different junior high and junior varsity levels, and fell in love with the sport.
She was the head coach at Otsego in 1984 and 1985 and then went to Elmwood in 1986, coaching at the junior varsity level.
She returned to Otsego in 1987 and was the head coach until 2019. She was also a full-time teacher at Otsego, teaching health and physical education classes.
With Jones as the head coach, the Knights were 485-320 overall and 330-160 combined in the Suburban Lakes League and the Northern Buckeye Conference. Otsego won 10 league championships and 16 sectional championships in that span.
The biggest victory was in 1992 when Otsego won a title, defeating Springfield Kenton Ridge, 15-2, 17-15 in the state championship game.
“There were so many, many incredible moments,” Jones said about the 1992 team. “I knew at the beginning of the season that there was something very, very special about this team. … I knew there were some very athletic girls in that class.
“I had high hopes at the beginning of the season,” she added. “We were jump-roping and I told the girls, ‘Tontogany, Ohio in a little gym in a town that most people have not heard of could very well be the state champion this year.’
“There were several key things, including our amazing ability to pass, mental toughness and experience. We a very extremely, extremely talented bunch. … These girls could do it all.”
In addition to the successful championship run, many years there were a lot of memories thanks to the strong school and community support that included great team meals and spirit-filled pep rallies.
Now in retirement from coaching, Jones has time to reflect on the many good memories.
“I loved coaching volleyball. I also coached basketball, track and field and softball,” Jones said. “I loved all that I was doing, but there is nothing that I have loved more than volleyball. I felt it was an extremely exciting game … I definitely would not have been able to do it without the support of my family.”
“There have been hundreds of women that I have coached throughout the years. I look at some of the friendships that have been built, not just with me but with some of the players that their friendship came about through playing volleyball,” she added. “There are just so many incredible life lessons that I know that they have gotten through the years of playing volleyball.”
Although Jones retired from coaching, she is still teaching at Otsego. She said that she has been blessed to have an opportunity to teach and coach and work with an awesome school district.
She also finds herself still supporting the team, happy to be watching the livestreamed games from the comfort of her couch.