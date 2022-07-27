Guardians Red Sox Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones (33) is congratulated by manager Terry Francona, right, after his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski during the third inning during a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — Guardians rookie Nolan Jones politely asked reporters to wait so he could text his father a picture of the souvenir baseball he is bringing home from Fenway Park.

Not the one from his home run — a three-run shot that was just the second homer of Jones' major league career. The one that David Ortiz autographed for him on the night the Red Sox slugger returned from Cooperstown as a newly minted Hall of Famer.

