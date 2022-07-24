France Cycling Tour de France

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Bertrand Guay/Pool via AP)

 Bertrand Guay

King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees.

Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.

