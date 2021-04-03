The Links Lassies golf league announces the start of golf season and is accepting new players. The league is played at the Bowling Green Country Club on Fairview Avenue. No club membership is required for participation.
An organizational meeting will be held on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. New players are always welcome.
The league features 9-hole play with professional handicapping. No partners or substitutes needed, in the event of absence on Tuesday mornings. Minimal dues are paid at the start of the season to cover weekly prizes.
League members pay their own greens fees when they play. The first day of play is scheduled for April 27 with tee times starting at 9 a.m.
For further information, contact Becky Ridgely 419-346-2111 or Cindy Gerken 419-575-0800.