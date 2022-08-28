KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.

The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club's South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women's Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links.

