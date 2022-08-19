APTOPIX Solheim Cup Golf

United States' Jessica Korda, right, celebrates after a chipping in with her sister Nelly on the 13th hole during the foursome matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer).

 David Dermer

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jessica Korda made three eagles Thursday in an 11-under 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, Spain.

Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour.

1
0
0
0
0