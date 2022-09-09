LPGA Tour Golf

Paula Creamer putts on the fourth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Aaron Doster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Without a top 10 since the Asia swing in early March, Jeongeun Lee6 posted her best score in nearly a year on Friday with a 9-under 63 that gave her a one-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Lee6 has gone three years since her lone win on the LPGA Tour at the 2019 U.S. Women's Open, and the 26-year-old South Korean hasn't contended since Singapore at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

0
0
0
0
0