CLEVELAND – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced Friday that Bowling Green State University has claimed the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Institution Award for the first time in program history. Taylor Jefferson, assistant athletic director for Marketing and Brand Enhancement at BGSU, was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award.

“I am excited and honored to receive this award from the MAC,” said Jefferson. “I am thrilled that the DPEP program has created so much positive influence at the school and conference as a whole. The goal was to influence positive change towards diversity in collegiate athletics, and this program is accomplishing that. Thank you to everyone involved with bestowing this honor and thank you to the BGSU athletics administration for supporting the effort.”

