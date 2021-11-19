PERRYSBURG — Chuck Jaco, athletic director for Perrysburg High School was recently honored for being selected as a 2020 recipient of the OIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year Award.
The 2020 OIAAA State Conference Awards Luncheon was canceled due to the pandemic, so he was honored at this annual event on Nov. 15.
“This award is to give recognition to athletic administrators who have exhibited superior performance throughout their career exemplifying the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity, moral character, service, leadership and professionalism,” said Brett Purcell, president, Northwest Ohio Interscholastic Administrators Association Executive Board. “His work at Perrysburg, and embodiment of the standards and values of a quality Athletic Administrator, makes him a deserving recipient of this honor.”
Jaco is a graduate of Northwood High School and the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Education, where he also earned his Master’s Degree in Education. He completed his principal and superintendent licensure at Bowling Green State University.
Jaco began his teaching career at Northwood Middle School in 1995 as an eighth grade social studies teacher/sixth grade science and language arts. He began his coaching career in 1994 as a varsity assistant football, varsity assistant basketball and head varsity boys track and field coach. Jaco would go on to coach three sports for 11 consecutive seasons, including head middle school football coach, head varsity boys basketball coach and remained head boys track coach for all 11 years.
In 2005, Jaco left the classroom to pursue an administrative position as assistant dean of students at Penta Career Center. For the next 1- years, he had various roles at Penta as a dean of students, assistant principal/supervisor for Health, Business, Arts, and Info Teach Career Tech programs and ultimately the supervisor for all academic instructors. During this period, Jaco assisted in running the Perrysburg Big Gold football youth program and served as vice president of the Junior Jackets basketball program and head coach for multiple travel teams.
In 2015, Jaco was named athletic director at Perrysburg High School where he oversees 26 varsity sports, 61 different athletic teams and over 800 student athletes. The accolades of the Perrysburg Athletic Department in his tenure include: 2021 Cross Country State Champions, three wrestling state champions, Final Four Football -2015, State Runner Up Girls Soccer 2017, State Final Four Softball 2018, Ten athletes 1st Team All Ohio, 32 athletes named All-Ohio , 51 Northern Lake League Championships and over 500 All- NLL Academic Seniors.
Jaco resides in Perrysburg with his wife Corinne and they have three children: Madeline (PHS ’19), Luke (’21) and Hannah (’22). All three are multiple sport athletes for the Yellow Jackets.