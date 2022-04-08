BOWLING GREEN 13, BRYAN 8
BRYAN — Bowling Green senior Ryan Jackson had three doubles in three at-bats, plus he walked twice, had two RBIs, and scored twice to lead the Bobcats to a 13-8 non-league win at Bryan Thursday.
The game was tied 5-5 after seven innings, but the Bobcats exploded for eight runs in the top of the eighth to pull away. Bryan still managed to add three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
BG outhit Bryan 14-13, but the game saw 10 errors, including seven by the Golden Bears.
BG senior Jimmy LaForce was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs and senior Brady Gaines and sophomore Braden Loomis were both 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Brayden Clauson, Brock Hastings, Robert Archer and Cameron Deiter each had a base hit for the Bobcats.
Austin Bowen started on the mound for BG, striking out one, walking one, allowing six hits and three runs through 4.2 innings.
Jack Brown pitched 1.1 innings of middle relief, walking one, allowing three hits and two runs, and LaForce closed, getting the win, after striking out one, walking one, allowing four hits and one earned run over two innings.
PERRYSBURG 9, TOLEDO START 6
TOLEDO — At Bowman Park in West Toledo Thursday, Start scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to come to within one run of Perrysburg in non-league baseball.
However, the Yellow Jackets scored two in the top of the sixth and senior pitcher Will Rettig struck out five and held Start scoreless over the final three innings as Perrysburg prevailed, 9-6.
Rettig allowed two hits but did not walk a batter, getting the save and preserving the win for junior southpaw starter T.J. Takats. Takats struck out four, walked four, allowed no hits and one run through three innings.
Junior lefty Nick Hartzell pitched middle inning relief, striking out two, walking one, allowing three hits and five runs, but only three were earned.
After scoring a single run in the second, Perrysburg scored five in the top of the third to take a 6-0 lead before the Spartans found their bats and got into the game.
For Perrysburg, Andrew Hunt was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Connor Walendzak was 2-for-3, and Takats, Ryan Thompson, Jack Losee, and Max Heltsel had base hits.
Hunt had two stolen bases and Takats, Ben Robeson, and Matt Hubbard had one SB each.
Perrysburg outhit Start 8-5, but there were eight errors, including five by the Spartans.
LIBERTY CENTER 6, LAKE 2
MILLBURY — Two Liberty Center pitchers held Lake to two hits as the Tigers defeated the Flyers, 6-2, in non-league baseball Thursday.
Connor Moore went 2-for-4 and had both RBIs for the Flyers, and Cam Hoffman and Matt Perry had base hits.
Hoffman started on the mound, striking out one, walking two and allowing two runs over two innings, but neither run was charged to Hoffman as the Flyers committed three errors.
Richie Hayward pitched three innings, striking out four, walking one, and allowing six hits and three earned runs
Moore closed over the final two innings, striking out four, walking one, allowing one hit and no runs.
PERRYSBURG 5, NAPOLEON 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg swept Napoleon 5-0 in a Northern Lakes League dual match played Thursday at Perrysburg Tennis Center.
Every match was in straight sets and the Yellow Jackets outscored the Wildcats 60-7 in games won.
At first singles, Perrysburg’s Mattew Wiley defeated Napoleon’s Nick Bunke, 6-1, 6-2.
At second singles, the Yellow Jackets’ Nick Barry defeated Lathen Shank, 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Niranjan Bhagwat defeated Alex Gyde, 6-0, 6-0
At first doubles, Jevin Mullins and Aiden Bielefeld defeated Mason Pechinaugh and Caden Stover, 6-3, 6-0.
At second doubles, Perrysburg’s Caleb Stein and Kyle Hui defeated Joe Stevens and Jacob Hull, 6-1, 6-0.
The Perrysburg doubles team of Nikhil Methi and Deven Patel won an exhibition match that did not count toward the team score, 6-0, 6-1.
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW 4, BOWLING GREEN 1
Zachary Mangan was Bowling Green’s only winner during a Northern Lakes League tennis match with visiting Sylvania Northview Thursday.
In third singles, Mangan defeated Connor Kleinschmidt, 6-2, 6-1, but the Wildcats took the other matches for a 4-1 team victory.
In Bowling Green’s lone win, Zachary Mangan started the match with an aggressive gameplan,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“He changed the plan to more of a defensive strategy after the first game. He was able to weather Kleinschmidt’s power and keep returning the ball until there was an error.”
In first singles, Northview’s Max Forquer defeated the Bobcatgs’ Mathias Drumm, 6-2, 6-1. In second singles, Northview’s Gavin Binni downed Aaron Hershberger, 6-3, 6-4.
“In the most contested match of the day at second singles, BG’s Hershberger played a great all-around game and was able return most of Binni’s big serves,” coach Drumm said.
“Hershberger made a few errors at some key points which gave Binni the close match win.”
In first doubles, BG’s Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick lost to Grayson Worth and Grant Wieligman, 6-3, 6-0, and in second doubles the Bobcats’ Paul Gou and Jason Lin lost to Alex Kasee and Nicolas Legakis, 6-0, 6-0.