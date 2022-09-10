PERRYSBURG — Otsego won the third Northern Buckeye Conference girls golf shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course Thursday, shooting 192 to defeat second place Rossford (198), the host.
Medalist Elizabeth Jackson shot a 39 to lead Otsego while Lake golfer Sarah Patrick shot 44.
Rossford golfer Haley Hogan, Woodmore golfer Sophie Repka, Otsego golfer Lizzy Budge and Genoa golfer Rachel Beard all shot a 47.
Lake (212) finished third, followed by Woodmore (214), Eastwood (216), Genoa (222) and Elmwood (238).
Perrysburg 168, Springfield 198
SWANTON—At Valleywood Golf Course Thursday, Perrysburg defeated Springfield 168-198 in a Northern Lakes League match.
Sydney Deal led Perrysburg with a 36, Ariyah Ellis shot 41, Paige Feldkamp shot 45, and Mia Moffit shot 46.
For Springfield, Kaymen Willard shot 43, Makenzy Douglas shot 49, Ava Holmes shot 52 and Connie Schull shot 54.
Perrysburg 166, Napoleon 185
PERRYSBURG—At Belmont Country Club Wednesday, Perrysburg boys golf defeated Napoleon 166-185 in a Northern Lakes League match.
Perryssburg golfers were Kyle Ross (38), Jack Weisenburger (42), Josh Weisenburger (42), and Cody Schneider (44).
Pollick leads Bobcats
At Bowling Green Country Club Thursday, Bowling Green girls golf shot a 219 in a Northern Lakes League dual match, while Maumee did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Lily Pollock shot a 49 to lead BG, while Annie Urban shot 56 and Kennedy Brown and Brynn Wilhelm both shot a 57.
For Maumee, Mia Felzer shot 55 and Natalee Swift shot 73.
Lake 4, Genoa 4
MILLBURY — In Northern Buckeye Conference boys soccer Thursday, Lake and Genoa played to a 4-4 draw.
Lake stays unbeaten at 5-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the NBC, while Genoa, the defending conference champions, are 6-0-1 and 2-0-1.
Gael Rios scored two goals for the Flyers and Brady Hayward and Kaiden Reed had one goal apiece. Jackson Gladieux had two assists for Lake, and Reed and Jonathan Specht had one assist each.
Lake goalkeeper Holden Wodrich had two saves.
For the Comets, Griffin Meyer scored twice, Nate Tipton had one goal and Mike Lickert scored on a penalty kick.
Eastwood 10, Rossford 0
ROSSFORD — Eastwood girls soccer took a 7-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Rossford, 10-0, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Thursday.
For the Eagles, senior Grace Kingery and juniors Delaine Zura and Reilly Might scored two goals apiece.
Juniors Kayla Buehler and Abby Rothenbuhler and freshman Piper Sutton and Grace Abbey scored one goal each for Eastwood.
Senior Hannah Montag had two assists, and Kingery, Rothenbuhler, Might, Sutton, sophomore Sam Brooks and freshmen Grace Meter and Kenna Nelson had one assist each.
Eastwood improves to 6-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the NBC while Rossford falls to 2-4 and 0-3.
Bryan 2, Bowling Green 0
BRYAN — Bowling Green goalkeeper Ella Billiot had 17 saves, but the Bobcats lost to Bryan, 2-0, in a non-league girls soccer match Thursday at Bryan Recreation Park.
The Golden Bears improve to 5-2 while the Bobcats fall to 1-5.
Lake 3, Elmwood 0
BLOOMDALE—Lake swept Elmwood, 25-23, 25-6, 25-21, in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball Thursday to stay undefeated at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Lake leaders were Ella Vorst with 16 kills, Taryn DeWese with 11 kills and 20 assists, and Sydney Stanley with 20 digs.
Elmwood falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the NBC. Lake hosts Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday, first serve at 11:15 a.m.
Otsego 3, Genoa 0
TONTOGANY—Otsego swept visiting Genoa in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-8, in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball Thursday.
Otsego improves to 5-2 overall and stays unbeaten in the conference at 4-0, while Genoa falls to 1-5 and 1-3.
For the IKnights, junior Emily Genson had a team-leading six kills and senior Bryndie Funk had eight aces.
Junior Faith Keifer led the Knights with eight digs and 17 assists. For Genoa, sophomore Emerson Bickel had six assists.
Anthony Wayne 3, Bowling Green 2
Bowling Green had a 2-0 set lead over visiting Anthony Wayne in Northern Lakes League volleyball Thursday, but the Generals took the last three sets to win, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 17-15.
BG falls to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the NLL, while AW improves to 6-2 and 3-1.
For BG, Madison Cowan had13 kills, 19 digs, and one assist, Tara Hastings had five kills, two solo blocks, three block assists, and three digs.
Also, for the Bobcats, Abigail Slembarski had two block assists, one ace, 15 digs, and 33 assists, and Francesca Meek had one ace and 44 digs.
The Bobcats are home on Monday against Fremont Ross.