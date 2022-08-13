Isaiah Jackson has been hired as an assistant golf coach who will help both the men’s and women’s programs at Bowling Green State University. Jackson comes to BGSU after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater Memphis.

Jackson, a PING All-American during his time at Memphis, spent last fall playing professional golf. He was the winner of the Swing Thought Tour Event in Lansing, Michigan, in September and played on the Swing Thought Tour and the All-Pro Tour.

0
0
0
0
0