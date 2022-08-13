Isaiah Jackson has been hired as an assistant golf coach who will help both the men’s and women’s programs at Bowling Green State University. Jackson comes to BGSU after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater Memphis.
Jackson, a PING All-American during his time at Memphis, spent last fall playing professional golf. He was the winner of the Swing Thought Tour Event in Lansing, Michigan, in September and played on the Swing Thought Tour and the All-Pro Tour.
“I am happy to announce the addition of Isaiah Jackson to our staff,” said BGSU women’s head golf coach Erin Fahey. “Isaiah stood out throughout the entire hiring process, and I know he will be a fantastic addition to our programs. He has extensive knowledge of the game and will provide our team with the tools for success.”
“We are thrilled for Isaiah to join our staff,” said BGSU men’s head golf coach John Powers. “His perspective is something I admired during the search process and will be a huge asset to our student-athletes. Isaiah has taken full advantage of every opportunity throughout his career, and I have no doubt the same will happen here as we strive to take another step forward as an annual contender in the MAC.”
“I’m super excited about joining the BGSU golf family and working with coach Powers and coach Fahey,” Jackson said. “My goal as the new assistant is to be a trusted resource for the young men and women in both programs and to help each student athlete grow as a golfer and as a person.”
As a collegiate student-athlete, Jackson set the Memphis single-season stroke average mark during the 2019-20 season with a 70.00. He was the 2020 Mississippi Amateur Champion (69-70-70-69) and a 2018 Patriot All-America Champion in Phoenix, with a score of 67-68-70 in one of the Top 50 amateur tournaments in the world.
Prior to Memphis, Jackson played at Meridian Community College in Meridian, Mississippi. While at MCC he finished as the medalist five times and finished in the Top 10 in 17 out of 19 tournaments he participated in. He was named the MACJC Player of the Year in 2016-17 and was the medalist at the MACJC state tournament. Jackson was a NJCAA Freshman All-American and a NJCAA PING first-team All-American in 2016-17. He was ranked as the No. 1 golfer in stroke average (71.90) and had the most eagles (12) in the junior college ranks during the 2017-18 season.
Jackson, a native of Golden, Mississippi, graduated from Memphis with a bachelor of science in exercise science.