Ten different Bobcats got into the scoring column as Bowling Green routed visiting Springfield 67-36 Friday in Northern Lakes League basketball.
For the Bobcats, Ryan Jackson and Breyden Freeman scored 12 points each, Brock Hastings scored nine points and Jabari Conway had eight points.
Isaiah Cook, Evan Brandt and Jack Suelzer scored six apiece, Nate Kress scored four points, and Zach Furnas and Jake Amspoker added two points each.
Antonio Overton Jr. led Springfield with seven points, Jordan Combs scored six points, Eddie Merrell Jr. had five points and Will Mays scored four points.
Marcel Pringle Jr. scored three points, Aaron Adams, LeMarr Isaac Jr., and Zack Andrejan scored two points each and Payton Sund added one point for the Blue Devils.
BG is 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the NLL while Springfield falls to 3-6 and 0-5.
ROSSFORD-LAKE BOYS
MILLBURY — Rossford bolted to a 38-12 halftime lead and then cruised to a 79-57 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Lake on Friday.
The Bulldogs improve to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the NBC, while Lake falls to 5-9 and 3-5.
Derek Vorst led Rossford with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and he blocked three shots. Ben Morrison had 14 points and two assists for the Bulldogs.
Jake Morrison also had a double-double 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, and Brenden Revels had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists for the ‘Dogs.
The Bulldogs shot 49% (27-for-55) from the floor, 30% (7-for-23) from long range and made 18 of 24 free throws (75%).
Garrette Murphree had nine points and three assists, Jerimiah McIlroy scored nine points, Brandon Swope had three points and six rebounds and Dylan McCann scored three points for Rossford.
The Flyers were 20-for-55 from the field (36%), 8-for-22 from three-point territory and made 9-of-13 free throws. Rossford outrebounded Lake 29-23.
Cam Hoffman led Lake with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists, Matt Perry had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Severie Proffitt scored 10 points.
Richie Hayward scored eight points, Chase Osborn scored four points, Caleb Tobias had three points, and David Parsons added two points for the Flyers.
PERRYSBURG-NAPOLEON
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg girls basketball team fell to the defending Division II state champions, Napoleon, 46-34, in a Northern Lakes League tilt Friday.
Emma Pedroza led Napoleon with 14 points, Sophie Chipps and Ella Rausch scored seven each, Makayla Kruse scored six, and Vivienne Macheck, Ella Tassler and Olivia Bump scored four apiece.
Katie Sims led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, Wrigley Takats scored eight, Megan Gibbs scored seven, Chloe Kilbride scored three, and Ayla Turk added two points.
Napoleon is 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the NLL, Perrysburg is 8-8 and 5-5.