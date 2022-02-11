Napoleon 6-foot-2 senior Tanner Rubinstein and 6-5 sophomore Caden Kruse were having their way in the paint for three quarters during a Northern Lakes League matchup at Bowling Green Friday.
In the fourth, BG 6-8 junior forward Jabari Conway had enough, and took over to help lead the Bobcats to a 54-45 comeback victory over the Wildcats.
Napoleon was still leading the entire second and third quarters, but the Bobcats outscored the Wildcats, 22-8, over the final eight minutes to get the win over their rivals from Henry County.
BG improves to 9-10 overall and 4-7 in the NLL, while Napoleon falls to 11-7 and 6-5. The BG win avenged a 73-68 loss to Napoleon on the Wildcats’ floor on Jan. 11.
Conway and senior guards Ryan Jackson and Zach Furnas scored 10 points each to lead the Bobcats. But it wasn’t their game stats that were so impressive — it was what the trio did in the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Napoleon outrebounded BG 23-7, and 11 of the Wildcats’ caroms were on the offensive end, allowing Rubinstein and Kruse to dominate in the key.
By game’s end, Napoleon still dominated the glass by an outlandish 42-17 count, but the Bobcats defense forced the Wildcats into 18 turnovers, while the Bobcats had just nine.
Jackson scored eight of his 10 points and Conway scored six of his 10 in the fourth quarter.
Conway’s game stats were far from spectacular because he barely had any through three quarters, despite being a starter.
He finished with three rebounds, which was the most by any Bobcat — but through the first half he had just two points and no rebounds. Conway and Jackson also led the Bobcats with two steals apiece.
Napoleon still held a 37-32 lead going into the final stanza when BG assistant coach Adam Newcomer, filling in for head coach Mason Roth, gave the team a message, pointing at Conway.
“Going into that huddle, we’ve been preaching all year on playing team basketball, getting back to what we are trying to instill here at Bowling Green,” Newcomer said.
“We’ve played a few tough games — Findlay, Northview, Southview, Perrysburg — which we hung with those teams for a while and then the light switch flipped off and we quit doing what we were doing.
“In that huddle, I told them to get back to what we are good at, to what we’ve worked on, dialing in, running our motion offense, and I looked at Jabari and I said, ‘It’s time for you to be the man,’ and he was.”
Conway said, “He held me accountable, and I took it. My dad always said, when he played against somebody, ‘You can never keep a good man down,’ so I just kept on going at it, and we came through.”
Granted, Conway’s fourth quarter was not perfect — he got whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct technical foul for something he said or did, after hitting a triple from the top of the key.
But he collected himself and got right back at it. His triple brought BG to within one, 42-41, with 5:53 remaining, and a little over two minutes later the Bobcats had the lead for good.
Kruse finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Rubinstein had a double-double 15 points, 14 rebounds, and two steals.
Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman said the Wildcats, for whatever reason, abandoned what was working on the offensive end.
“It was just too much perimeter-oriented stuff there in the fourth quarter, especially when we had proven that we could get points on the block and down low,” Bostelman said.
“But we were drawing help through the post because they were forced to double team and we had stretches in the game where we made good decisions when the other team was focusing on the post.
“We got away from that, I don’t know why, but we don’t have much time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to bounce back tomorrow with a rivalry game against Archbold (Saturday).”
BG finished the game shooting 45% (20-for-44) from the floor, made 8-of-13 free throws, and the Bobcats knocked down six triples.
BG junior guard Evan Brandt scored nine points, sophomore guard Brayden Freyman scored seven points, sophomore guard Jake Amspoker scored six and junior forward Nate Kress added two points.
Napoleon was 17-for-46 from the field (37%) and 7-for-12 from the charity stripe. The Wildcats went through the entire first half without committing a foul.
For the Wildcats, senior Joshua Mack had seven points and six rebounds, junior Blake Wolf had four points and four rebounds and senior Kaleb Woods had two points and two steals.
The win capped a three-game sweep for the BG freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams on the evening. Newcomer says it is reflection of the culture that he and Ross are trying to build.
“Honestly, that comes from Mason and I growing up with his dad, who instilled that in us,” Newcomer said. “It is the hard work, the team basketball, the playing hard and just doing your job, getting after your guys defensively, running your assignment on offense.
“That is the culture we are trying to bring here. Because this program has been down for a while, but when we have a win like this it helps us boost our program to the next level,” Newcomer continued.