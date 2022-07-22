Worlds Athletics

Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, wins the final of the women's 200-meter run ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. 

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson can finally go watch the replay. The one of the race where she gave away her chance to be an Olympic champion.

She's now a world champion, a more-than-satisfying reward after a year in which she trained with the goal of never making the same mistake again.

