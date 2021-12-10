PERRYSBURG — When a team makes 7-for-7 shots from behind 19 feet, nine inches, they can be difficult to beat.
Perrysburg was perfect in the second half from three-point territory, hitting all seven attempts on their way to a 63-52 victory over Northern Lakes League foe Anthony Wayne.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said. “It is the first big game of the year, first big crowd, and we got the win and move forward, and we’ll take the win for sure.”
Perrysburg improves to 3-0 overall, including 2-0 in the NLL, while AW falls to 1-2 and 0-2.
Perrysburg senior Matt Watkins hit three treys, including a 26-footer at the third quarter buzzer, to lead the Jackets with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals.
“That was a big focus point this offseason. We didn’t shoot the ball well last year,” Watkins said.
“I think this year we put a lot of focus in the offseason just getting threes up, shooting the midrange, and that’s what we did tonight. That is what allowed us to win the game.”
When it was not Watkins, it was senior guard Joey Bohman, who hit three fourth quarter treys, two of them on the long jump shot with a hand in the face on his way to scoring 13 points.
Watkins said it is all about finding the open man, even when it is not him.
“I think that makes or breaks our team. I think when we play together as a team, I don’t think they can beat us. When we play selfish, that is when we get beat. So, it is all about playing together,” Watkins said.
AW coach Josh Arthur said his team did not have an answer for Perrysburg’s outside shooting.
“They were magnificent. To lose by 11 and for them to go 7-for-7 but I thought we were right there the entire way,” Arthur said. “Sometimes you get hot, sometimes the ball falls your way, and it definitely fell their way tonight.”
The Jackets finished with 10 treys and shot 48% (21 for 48) from the field overall. However, Boyce believes his team can find other ways to win when they have to.
“I think we’ve got depth and we got balance,” Boyce said. “We can score inside, and we can score outside, and we can score in the open court and not all those things were really executed well tonight, but we did shoot well.”
The Perrysburg defense was a force, too, causing 16 turnovers, including 11 steals, and holding a good-shooting AW team to 44% shooting (21-for-48).
“We played really hard on defense, and we created some opportunities for ourselves,” Boyce said.
AW junior forward Aiden Schmenk led the Generals with 18 points, including four second half treys of his own. Schenk also had a game-high eight rebounds.
AW senior guard Jacob Copley had 12 points, including two treys, and two steals. Behind the backcourt play of Copley and junior guard Parker Schofield, the Generals remained in striking distance.
Perrysburg opened a 20-9 first quarter lead, forcing six turnovers, but the Generals slowly began crawling back into the game.
On a dish from Schofield, the 6-foot-5 Schmenk scored in the paint, tying the game at 26-26 two minutes into the third quarter. The Generals were never able to take the lead, however.
Perrysburg responded with a 10-0 run and Watkins hit his long buzzer beater as the Jackets pulled away, 39-28, to end the third and they never looked back.
For Perrysburg, junior Avery Hunt scored eight points and sophomore Austin Shultz and senior Luke Manges scored six points apiece.
Senior Kannon Klusmeyer had five points and two steals, junior Andrew Hunt contributed four points, a team-high seven rebounds and three steals, and senior Jack Mitchell added one point.
The Yellow Jackets were 8-for-12 from the free throw line and had 14 turnovers.
For AW, Schofield had six points and two steals, senior Collin Parker scored five points, senior forward Evan Ray had five points and five rebounds, and juniors Joe Soria and Max Walton scored three apiece.
The Generals were coming off a 66-43 loss to Northview, so Arthur said he saw some improvement from his team.
“We had a couple nice performances between Jacob Copley and Aiden Schmenk and Parker was getting to the basketball,” Arthur said.
“Joe Soria played well, and Max Walton hit a three today. There were a lot of good things. I thought Noah Reiner and Evan Ray both played the middle well.
“Overall, I can’t be sad. We’re growing, little by little. I feel like we got better as a team today as a team and as a unit,” Arthur continued.