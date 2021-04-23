Perrysburg sophomore Abby Robertson, left, moves the ball against Southview’s Nina Schlachter during the first half at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg Wednesday evening. Perrysburg defeated Southview 10-3. Perrysburg’s Olivia Alvarado advanced the Jackets with 7 goals, Megan Gibbs 2 goals, and Jillian Speer with 1 goal. Lauren Getchey set a new school record for assists in a single lacrosse season for the Jackets with 23. Perrysburg improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the NLL.
