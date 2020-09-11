WHITEHOUSE - Anthony Wayne swept Perrysburg 3-0 Thursday in a match that was more exciting than the final record indicated.
The Generals won the sets 25-21, 25-20, and 25-22, rallying all three times. The largest lead for either team was five at several points during the evening.
Anthony Wayne is now 6-0 on the year and 3-0 in the Northern Lakes League. The Yellow Jackets meanwhile fall to 2-2 including 2-1 in conference play.
“We made too many mistakes on our part that we need to start cleaning up more, so that we can be more aggressive and not so passive,” Perrysburg head coach Lauren Davidson said.
The Yellow Jackets defense allowed 36 total kills from the General offense. Particularly deadly were Taylor Russell and Lauren Curry, who tallied 13 kills apiece.
“She’s got so much power, when you least expect it. She has this great cut shot, and just pounds it for a kill every time,” Anthony Wayne head coach Norm McGhee said.
Perrysburg led 14-11 in the third set. The Jackets were looking for a chance to survive and go to a fourth set, when the Generals embarked on a short 4-1 burst to equalize the scores. The game finally broke Anthony Wayne’s way, as the blue and white went on a 8-5 run to close the set and match.
“We kept our composure, and that’s what I love about this team. We have a tendency to panic once in a while, but they kept their composure,” McGhee said.
Perrysburg was beset by injury during the match. Senior Hope Neal left with an apparent ankle injury while the Jackets trailed 9-6 in the second set. Emily Seymour entered to replace Neal and contributed right away. The junior recorded a spike and a block to bring the Jackets within one.
“(Emily) did a great job. Our bench is deep enough to where I like to get the more experienced players in there, but we do have some injuries right now, and that’s not helping us. I have full confidence that I can grab someone from the bench and put them in,” Davidson said.
In the first set, Perrysburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Jackets had their biggest lead of the match when they led 11-6. The Generals would come marching back to tie the game at 16 before controlling the rest of the set.
A similar story developed in the second set, with Perrysburg jumping out to an early lead before Anthony Wayne would tie at 12. The Generals held the lead for the rest of the set, forcing the Jackets to call two timeouts, but Anthony Wayne would not relinquish the lead.
Perrysburg will return home to host the Findlay Trojans Saturday.