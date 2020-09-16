PERRYSBURG - Bowling Green High School fell to Perrysburg in volleyball Tuesday in a 3-0 rout.
The Yellow Jackets won the sets 25-15, 25-18, and 25-18 to sweep the Bobcats. Visiting Bowling Green only led once in the entire match, for a short stretch in the third set that was quickly erased.
Perrysburg moves to 5-2 on the season. The Jackets are 3-0 in their last three matches since Saturday. Since the team was swept on the road by Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg claimed victories over Findlay — and Notre Dame on Monday in a match that became a five-set thriller.
“We just wanted to make sure we were coming in with sound play. I knew (players) would be tired. They didn’t have the energy we did (against Notre Dame). They definitely need some rest,” Yellow Jackets head coach Lauren Davidson said.
The Bobcats drop to 6-2 and 2-2 in Northern Lakes League play.
Bowling Green had won nine consecutive sets leading up to the Perrysburg match.
Perrysburg controlled the first two sets, only trailing at the beginning of the evening when the Bobcats led 1-0. From there, the Jackets handled their conference foe.
“We want the NLL still. We know that every night in the NLL, it’s going to be a battle. We’re excited to play, they’re excited, and I think they’ve found their rhythm,” Davidson said.
The match became tight in the third set when Bowling Green tied it at 5 before taking a brief lead. Perrysburg reclaimed the lead at 11-10 and never looked back, winning 25-18.
“It’s a challenge to be down and still have high energy. It’s always something we’re challenging them to do,” Davidson said.
The Jackets went on a 7-0 run in the third set to expand the deficit.
“Once we got the hang of it and came back, it was a relief,” senior Leigha Baldwin said. “We’re going to take the energy from BG, and take it to Northview.”
Perrysburg travels to Sylvania Thursday to face the Wildcats. The Bobcats travel to Holland the same day to face the Springfield Blue Devils.