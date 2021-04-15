PERRYSBURG - Perrysburg baseball used a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning to catapult themselves to a 10-5 home win over Bowling Green High School on Wednesday.
The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 8-0, 2-0 NLL for the season. The Bobcats fall to 5-5, 1-1 NLL with the loss.
Other than the one bad inning for BGHS, it was a pretty clean game for the Bobcats, but that one inning put them in a hole that was too big to dig out of.
“It’s an age-old question. You have one bad inning; you boot the ball around and the next thing you know they put up a nine spot. That ultimately was the difference in the game,” BGHS head coach Fred Riggs said after the game.
Both teams got out to slow starts as senior BGHS pitcher Mason West and Perrysburg pitcher Christian Gulgin threw shutouts in the first two innings.
In the top of the third, the Bobcats made the first mark on the scoreboard as Gulgin got the first batter to pop out, but then following that BGHS saw back-to-back singles from Brandon Tucker and Ryan Jackson.
The Bobcats cashed in on the very next batter as senior Eli Brown hit a line shot over the right fielder’s head for a triple to drive in both runners. Brown himself crossed the plate on the very next batter as Kolin Atwood singled to left to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead headed to the bottom of the third inning.
Both teams were held scoreless in the next two half innings and the Bobcats still held control of the game up 3-0. That changed in the bottom of the fourth as the first five batters of the inning for Perrysburg reached. First, on a hit by pitch to begin the inning, but then on four-straight singles, one coming via a bunt by Hudson Smith.
The score now 3-2 with no outs and bases loaded, West made some headway with a strikeout to get the first out of the inning.
But then two straight walks and two straight singles by Connor Walendzak and Cam Darrington for the Yellow Jackets saw the game be blown wide open as they now led 7-3 with still just one out in the inning.
The final single by Darrington signaled the end of the line for West on the mound as he obtained the loss going 3.1 one innings and giving up nine earned runs on eight hits and walking three.
“It’s a 5-1, maybe 5-2 ballgame if that inning was played much better. There really wasn’t that many hard hit balls either so I was really proud of our pitcher, he did a good job throwing, we just didn’t support him,” Riggs said.
He was replaced by Cayden Seither who immediately gave up a double to Ryan Thompson to stretch the Yellow Jacket lead even further to 9-3. That is where the huge inning would end though, as Seither got the final two outs to end the inning.
“We got a bunt down that put them a little bit behind and then we just put the ball in play,” Perrysburg head coach Dave Hall said. “I think they walked two in so that helped as well.”