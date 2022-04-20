SYLVANIA — Perrysburg boys lacrosse is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel — a Northern Lakes League championship awaits them if they take care of business.
The only issue: The Yellow Jackets must play better than they did during a 7-3 win at Southview Tuesday.
“I’ll be honest, it wasn’t our best effort,” Perrysburg coach Marc Blanchard said. “We just made some really bad unforced errors and it seemed like ever since we got off the bus, the energy wasn’t great tonight.”
Perrysburg improves to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the NLL with three conference games remaining, while Southview falls to 3-6 and 2-3.
When the two teams met at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg on March 29, the Yellow Jackets came away with a 13-4 win.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Perrysburg senior goalkeeper Beau Craig had to withstand a 12-shot barrage by the Cougars in the second quarter.
Craig allowed just one goal that quarter on a 25-foot shot by senior midfielder Landon Hoen. But the Jackets got off just two shots during that span as the Cougars dominated possession.
Perrysburg led by just 2-1 at halftime, but Craig stood his ground.
“They had some great looks, honestly, and I’m not going to lie — our defense held them down this game,” Craig said. “I was seeing the ball great tonight and I was able to hold them down really well.
“I think the main problem was our offense,” Craig said. “We were just kind of holding on to the ball and really locking down on D. We kind of did it to ourselves this time.
“It’s not really the outcome we wanted. Even going into this game, we were saying we should be able to win by 20 goals. That may sound cocky, but I honestly think we could have done it. We just have to pull through.”
Perrysburg was outshot when the final horn sounded, 31-21. Craig had 12 saves and Southview senior goalie Josh Lewis had nine.
“A lot of shots, but that is all right. We ate them and we got it done,” Craig said. “They are definitely a growing team, and they are a good program.”
Perrysburg senior attack Tyler Yager led the Jackets with two goals and junior attack Cameron Davidson and senior attacks Joe Ettore and Josh Carter had one goal and one assist apiece as six different Jackets scored.
Junior long stick midfielder Ethan Johnson and senior defenseman Will Blanchard scored one goal apiece for the Jackets.
For the Cougars, Hoen, sophomore midfielder Dylan Johnson and junior attack Seth Baden scored one goal apiece and freshman attack Khaled Beselso had an assist.
“It’s not a win, but I’m real impressed with the guys,” Southview coach Anthony Hunter said.
“To lose by four to Perrysburg, which is a D-I team and has killed us the last couple years, I mean this is a definite improvement. A few more bits and pieces and we’re going to get there.”
To Southview’s credit, when the two teams met in Perrysburg, the Cougars had several key players missing.
“All the credit goes to Southview and Tony (Hunter) — Tony does a fantastic job,” Blanchard said.
“Having the Johnson twins (sophomore midfielders Dylan and Justin) back this game versus not playing the last game really helped them out.
“They killed us on time of possession in the second quarter. It just goes to testament that they are such a well-coached team, and those kids play so hard for Tony,” Blanchard continued.
Perrysburg had defeated Anthony Wayne (5-3, 3-1), 5-3, at Steinecker Stadium last week, putting the Jackets on the road to an outright championship if they can win out.
“We’ll be fine,” Blanchard said. “We’ve got Northview (home) Thursday night, and then back against Bowling Green (home) and (at) Anthony Wayne next week.
“We have an opportunity — if we beat Anthony Wayne, we can win the league outright. So, we just have to take care of business and have a better effort than we did tonight,” Blanchard added.
Craig has advice for his teammates, if they truly want to win an outright NLL championship.
“We’ve definitely got some work to do as a team,” Craig said. “Positivity is always a major problem for us. We’re just going to manage to stay positive and work our butts off and get it done.”