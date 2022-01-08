PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg wrestlers won 13 of 14 weight classes, including eight falls, routing Sylvania Northview, 75-6, during a Northern Lakes League dual match Thursday.
Of the eight individual matches won by fall, none extended into the third period, and in six of eight matches the Yellow Jackets were able to get the fall in the books during the first period.
Perrysburg grappler Cole Evans (106) pinned D.J. Adams in 1:45, Marcus Grace (113) pinned Edward Garcia in 1:40 and Ryan Avalos (120) pinned Raymond Garcia in 1:37.
Perrysburg’s Josh Takats (144) pinned Zack Mitchell in 59 seconds, Wynton Denkins (150) pinned John Humason in 2:43 and Myles Takats (165) pinned Vincent Kuhlman in 1:57.
Perrysburg’s Nick Hartzell (175) pinned Jayden Barrett in 1:52 and Jackson Hawker (190) pinned Gino Carlo in 2:28.
At 132, Perrysburg wrestler Nick You won a 6-1 decision over Northview’s Victor Ford.
Perrysburg wrestlers Devon Ward (138), Noah Ewen (157) and Eric Bush (285) won by forfeit.
At 126, Northview wrestler Cole McKinley got the Wildcats’ only victory, pinning Perrysburg’s Lucas Chavez in 45 seconds.
LAKE-ROSSFORD GIRLS
MILLBURY — Lake girls basketball came from behind to hold off an improving Rossford team, 62-44, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Thursday.
The Flyers stay in a three-way tie in first place in the NBC with Eastwood and Elmwood. Lake improves to 9-2 and 6-1, while Rossford drops to 2-10 and 1-7.
Lake put four players in double figures, led by Ava Ayers, who scored 17 points, Delani Robinson scored 14, Taryn DeWese had 13 points and Elise Staczek scored 10 points.
Rossford took a 15-8 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Flyers responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 15-all after eight minutes.
Lake carried their run into the second quarter, opening on a 13-0, to score 20 points unanswered and grab a 37-19 halftime lead. However, the Bulldogs would not go away.
Rossford outscored Lake 16-13, in the third quarter and came close to cutting the lead to single digits early in the fourth quarter, but the Flyers’ aggressive full court defensive pressure was too much down the stretch.
The first time the two teams met, the Flyers won a running clock, 68-22. This time, Gabrielle Boyd scored 14 for Rossford and Katie Glowacki added 11 points.
Scarlett Williams scored eight points, Kierston Johnson scored seven, Clare Logan had three points and Haley Hogan added one point for the Bulldogs.
For Lake, Vayda Delventhal scored four points and Kelsie Gladieux and Abbie Rymers added two points each.
NORTH BALTIMORE-VANLUE GIRLS
VANLUE — North Baltimore got back on track in Blanchard Valley Conference with an easy 52-23 win over Vanlue Thursday.
The Tigers are 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the BVC.
Six-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer led NB with a double-double 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks and 5-11 senior Halie Inbody had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
The Tigers shot 53% (20-for-38) from inside the arc, made three of 20 three-point shots and were just 3-for-10 from the free throw line.
NB led by just 9-7 after one quarter, but outscored Vanlue 18-8, 12-5 and 13-3 in the remaining quarters to gradually pull away.
NB outrebounded Vanlue 32-23 and the Tigers committed just eight turnovers while their defense forced 22.
Hailey Lennard had six points and three assists, Lydia Feehan had six points and three steals, and Cadence Andrich also scored six points for the Tigers on two three-point goals.
Leia Thomas had four points and three steals, Lucy Trout scored four points, and Gabby Estrada did not score, but had three steals.
Vanlue shot 30% (6-for-20) from inside the arc, made one of six three-point attempts, and was 8-for-16 from the charity stripe.
Olivia Secord and Lexi Brooks scored a team-high eight points each for Vanlue, which falls to 2-8 overall and 0-4 in the BVC.
Mara Simon scored three points and Maria Saltzman and Taylor Gerschutz added two points each for the Wildcats.
Bowling
BG boys vs. Perrysburg
Baker Game Total
BG - 532 Perrysburg - 552
Total Pins
BG - 2,325 Perrysburg - 2,672
BG scores:
Nicolas Calderon 180, 183
Jerrad Main 279, 234
Garrett Genson 142, 174
Lucas Lilly 151, 125
Aiden Piper 146, 179
BG girls vs Perrysburg
Baker Game Total
BG - 461 Perrysburg - 366
Total Pins
BG - 1,895 Perrysburg - 1,804
BG scores:
Linda Alfaro 157, 154
Catie Myers 187, 184
Emma Simler 144, 137
Gianna Hemming 103, 0
Haley Roberts 120, 168
Ali Murphy 0, 80