ROSSFORD — Perrysburg 6-foot-5 junior Avery Hunt turns on his offensive game one game and then his defense game the next. It depends on where his team needs him.
Hunt had seven points, five rebounds and two steals as the Yellow Jackets (9-1) defeated Rossford (6-3), 55-54, on Joe Stalma Court to win the Rossford Holiday Tournament championship Thursday.
He was not even close to being the team’s leading scorer, but it was his defense that earned him tournament MVP honors.
One night earlier, Avery scored 19 points to lead the offense to a 44-36 semifinal win over Toledo St. Francis.
“He played really well on offense last night and did really well on defense tonight. He did a really fantastic job,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said.
Boyce said in both tournament wins it was about different people stepping up when they needed it.
“Both nights, we had a lot of different lineups out there with a lot of contributions from a lot of guys,” Boyce said.
“Through that whole thing, we were playing good defense and channeling the ball and scoring when we needed to.”
Avery’s job in the championship was to defend Rossford 6-9 junior Derek Vorst, who is drawing looks from NCAA Division I colleges.
Vorst scored 10 points in the first quarter but had no points in the paint in the second half. Vorst finished with 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds, but nine points came on three shots behind the arc.
When Avery needed a rest, 6-1 senior Jack Mitchell took on the Vorst assignment and held his own despite being outsized by eight inches.
Avery says defending Rossford’s big man was a challenge because Vorst can score from the perimeter and in the paint.
“You really just have to stay low on him. It was really hard the whole game,” Avery said. “The whole game really gassed me, but I just like to stay behind him. But he is strong and definitely a force.”
Boyce added, “We were just really trying not to foul him, and really just try to make him make twos and not give him three-point plays.
“He got those two early threes that was nobody’s fault. We sort of gave up that early and then had to get out there on him.”
Senior Joe Bohman led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, including three treys. The Jackets did not shy away from perimeter shooting, knocking down nine three-point shots.
Perrysburg senior Kannon Klusmeyer scored 12 points and had two steals and joined Avery on the All-Tournament Team.
“He does so much for us. He has a lot of poise. I think him, Joe and (junior) Matt (Watkins) are the leaders out on the floor, keeping everything under control.”
Rossford was led by their lone senior, Ben Morrison, who had a game-high 20 points and two steals and was the Bulldogs’ representative on the All-Tournament Team.
Rossford junior Brenden Revels had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals, plus he was given the responsibility of scoring the game-winner, which did not go so well for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had the ball in-bounded with 3.6 seconds remaining, down one point, and Revels took the ball to the hoop where he was met with resistance from several players and had his shot blocked at the buzzer.
“I thought Brenden really made a really strong drive to the rim and apparently was not strong enough to play through that contact that was there,” Rossford coach Brian Vorst said.
“That’s all I can ask from the guys, is we stood toe-to-toe with a really good basketball team, had a chance to win, and that is all we ask for in a position like this.”
Rossford led 31-30 at halftime and the game was tied at 43 entering the fourth quarter, but Vorst felt the difference was his team’s eight second half turnovers.
“We started out the second half and turned it over too much. We have to be ready to handle that kind of pressure,” coach Vorst said. “I thought we did a good job recovering from that. I thought we played well then and put ourselves in a good position to win the game.”
Perrysburg shot 48% (19-for-40) from the field, 80% (8-for-10) from the free throw line and had eight turnovers.
Sophomore Austin Shultz scored nine points on three treys, Watkins scored eight points, Mitchell had four points and junior Andrew Hunt added two points for the Jackets.
Rossford shot 49% (19-for-39) from the field, made 9-of-13 free throws (69%), including four huge misses in the second half, and had 13 turnovers.
Rossford junior Jake Morrison had five points and five rebounds and junior Brandon Swope added two points.