Perrysburg High School boys lacrosse team set a new school record for goals in a game at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets netted an impressive 22 goals past the Bobcats’ defense, winning 22-3.
“We’re going to give our best effort every night,” Perrysburg head coach Marc Blanchard said of his team’s record-setting performance.
“We’re going to take those opportunities to do those things, because who knows what’s going to happen in the future. I owe it to our seniors to put our best foot forward every time we get on the field.”
The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-0 in Blanchard’s first season at the helm, including 2-0 in the Northern Lakes League. BG drops to 1-2.
The team record of 22 goals surpasses the previous record of 20. Seven different Jackets recorded goals. Trent Lincoln and Collin Fredrickson led the way with five goals each. Lincoln also tallied an assist and controlled nine loose balls.
“We’re just trying to take every opportunity. Since last year got canceled, we’re really trying to come out strong this year, take it all in, make sure we get what we want,” Lincoln said.
Other contributors for Perrysburg included Drew Schmidbauer and Steven Speer, each chipping in four goals.
The game started relatively closely, with a 7-2 Jackets’ lead after 12 minutes. The black and yellow’s defense started clicking from then on, shutting out the Bobcats for the next two periods. Bowling Green managed one goal in the second half.
“That’s a team we can learn a lot from. We’ve got to compete at that level. We’ve got to continue to learn from them,” Bobcats head coach Shawn Ginnan said. “We’ve just got to continue to compete and get better. They’re a good ball club and they do a very nice job.”
The Jackets also dominated possession of the ball, winning 18 faceoffs compared to the Bobcats’ three.
Despite the strong showing, Blanchard says there are areas the team could have been better.
“We got a little impatient with some of our looks. Our cuts weren’t as crisp as I thought they should be, (but) all-in-all, when you can win, you win.”
Perrysburg is in for a test Thursday, when they travel to Whitehouse to play defending NLL champions Anthony Wayne. It will be the first time the two teams face off in nearly two years.
“I feel really confident. We’ve been looking really good. I believe we can bring it to (Anthony Wayne). Honestly, I think we can beat them. If we keep moving the ball around, good sticks, good ground balls. Beat them on everything: clamp shots, chasing the ball and everything. I believe it’s going to be a really good game,” Lincoln said.