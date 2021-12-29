Perrysburg won its first-ever Holly Daze tournament championship, going 4-0 against teams from the Central and Southwest districts.
Since losing to Bowling Green 2-0 on Dec. 19, the Yellow Jackets have won four straight games to even their record to 7-7-2.
The Northwest District was dominant, going a combined 14-1-3 against its out-of-town foes. The Jackets finished 4-0 and won 18 of 20 possible points (includes goals scored, goals against, period wins, etc.) to take home the title.
“This weekend was big,” Perrysburg fifth-year coach Kevin Fisher said. “We focused on winning each period and that was our goal, and we darn near ran the table.”
Findlay went 3-0-1, Bowling Green 3-1 and Anthony Wayne 2-0-2 as all four played games against Cincinnati Moeller, Dublin Jerome, Olentangy Orange and New Albany. The annual holiday event is hosted by Findlay and BG hockey at the Cube in Findlay and BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena.
Although the Central or Southwest district has never won a state championship, Jerome was the first to reach the state final, finishing as state runner-up in 2019. Orange is ranked seventh in the Columbus area’s Central District and Jerome is ranked ninth.
Perrysburg opened with a 3-1 win over Jerome at the Cube and 4-1 victory over New Albany at Slater Arena on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets defeated Orange, 4-1, at the Cube.
The Yellow Jackets closed out their championship run by defeating Moeller, 3-1, in its final game Wednesday afternoon at Slater Arena.
“It was definitely our best game of the tournament. Moeller was a real good challenge for us,” Fisher said. “They really took it to us in the first period, but a lot of credit goes to our kids. They didn’t buckle.
“We made some adjustments between the first and second and they really rallied, and we came back and played a strong second and their period and came home with the trophy.”
For the Jackets, Cody Schneider, Caden Seiple and Mackeane Hanley had one goal and one assist each.
In all, the Yellow Jackets outscored their four opponents, 17-4. Goaltender Sam Yonker got the win in three games, including the final against Moeller, and Brandon Benecke got the win against New Albany.
Perrysburg, a relative newcomer to the Northwest Hockey Conference’s Red Division, will no longer be overlooked by anyone, especially after defeating divisional foe Toledo St. John’s twice last year.
The Jackets were 12-12 and finished third in the division last year, and placed second at one previous Holly Daze tournament, but now have a chance to get their record over .500 for 2021-22 playing against the best teams statewide.
“We knew at the beginning of the year it was going to be rough and it would be up to the kids on whether we would get better,” Fisher said.
“We fought through the adversity at the beginning of the season, and it is really nice going into the new year that they have responded and continue to grind through, forget about their record, and play hockey and getting better each day.”
In the NHC Red, Perrysburg is 0-2 with losses to defending state champion Toledo St. Francis (6-1) and BG (2-0), but most of the schedule still looms ahead.
“We’ve got Anthony Wayne (8-7-2, 0-2) on Friday (Slater Arena, 1:30 p.m.) and that is going to be a real test for us getting back into league play,” Fisher said.
“We’re done sneaking up on people. We’re not going to be able to sneak up on people anymore. I think the word is out.”
At the Holly Daze, Findlay (10-6-4) had just one hiccup, tying Moeller, 2-2, but the Trojans defeated Jerome, 3-1, New Albany, 8-1 and Orange, 3-0.
BG (14-5), ranked 10th in the first statewide coaches’ poll, defeated Orange, 5-2, Moeller, 2-1 and New Albany, 6-2, but fell to Jerome, 2-1.
AW defeated New Albany, 3-2, and Orange, but tied both Moeller and Jerome by 1-1 scores.